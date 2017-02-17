In order to improve the service to our members and participants, and to make the necessary preparations for upcoming MiFID II requirements, Nasdaq will launch Q-Port, a new user interface that will replace Clearing Workstation 2. The migration is mandatory for all users of Clearing Workstation 2.



Q-Port will support the same functionality as the Clearing Workstation 2. Benefits of the new application will include:



-- State-of-the-art trade reporting and margin simulation -- Enhanced views based on member feedback and industry standards -- No installation required, access via Google Chrome or Internet Explorer -- Simple and secure connectivity via existing extranet connection or with 2-factor authentication and SSL encryption over Internet -- Smart features such as auto-complete and linking of related views -- Improved response times -- MiFID II compliant



Q-Port is a next generation user interface, designed to allow faster time to market of new functionality and to be easy for participants to use and maintain. It is currently used by the Nasdaq Futures Exchange (NFX).



Please note that this notification only concerns the Clearing Workstation 2 application. Nasdaq will continue to support the Clearing Workstation 1.







Onboarding timeline



Q-Port will be available for testing from April 2017 in External Test System 1.



There will be a phased production rollout between June 12 - October 27, 2017. Both Q-Port and Clearing Workstation 2 will be available during this period and participants are able to run both applications in parallel and migrate at their convenience.



The last date for migration to Q-Port is October 27 2017, after which connectivity via Clearing Workstation 2 will be terminated.



For further information, please contact: Q-Port team q-port.clearing@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6855