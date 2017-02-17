Episurf Medical pursues patent applications (not yet published) within the area of 3D-based assessment of joint lesions. In the US patent granting procedure, the USPTO has in an examiner interview informed Episurf Medical of the intention to issue notice of allowance provided minor amendments are made to the filed claims.



This information was published, 2017-02-17 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



"Whereas the USPTO does not warrant any outcome of a patent application before a final grant decision has been formally issued, the examination progress is very positive for Episurf. This will then be the first patent to be approved for Episurf Medical in the area of damage marking and 3D visualisation of joint damage, which is an awaited milestone for the company" says Pål Ryfors, acting CEO, Episurf Medical.







About Episurf Medical Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and personalized treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® personalized implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localized cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.



