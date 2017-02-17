sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.02.2017 | 16:11
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Blockchain Technology Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - The Technological Essence of Bitcoin, Emerges to Disrupt the Digital Economy - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blockchain Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand.

Blockchain Technology Types analyzed for the global market include

  • Hybrid Blockchain
  • Private Blockchain
  • Public Blockchain

Major Applications Sectors analyzed for the global market include

  • Transportation
  • Telecom & Media
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare
  • Others

The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • AlphaPoint Corporation (US)
  • Blockchain Global (Australia)
  • Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada)
  • BlockCypher, Inc. (US)
  • Bloq (US)
  • Chain, Inc. (US)
  • Coinfirm Ltd. (UK)
  • Consensus Systems (US)
  • Credits (UK)
  • Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (US)
  • IBM (US)
  • Libra Services, Inc. (US)
  • Microsoft Corporation (US)
  • Monax (US)
  • Nasdaq (US)
  • ShoCard (US)
  • The Bitfury Group (US)
  • The Linux Foundation (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. The Blockchain Ecosystem

3. Applications & Use Cases Of Blockchain Technology - A Review

4. Blockchain Technology - A Conceptual Overview

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 124 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 125)

  • The United States (70)
  • Canada (5)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (35)
  • Germany (2)
  • The United Kingdom (16)
  • Spain (1)
  • Rest of Europe (16)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
  • Middle East (3)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3l27lr/blockchain

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


