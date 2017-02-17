Drug-Eluting Stents Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Drug-Eluting Stents in US$ Million.
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Abbott Laboratories (US)
- AlviMedica (Turkey)
- Arterius Limited (UK)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)
- Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. (China)
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
- Cook Medical Inc. (US)
- Elixir Medical Corp. (US)
- KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)
- Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (India)
- Eurocor GmbH (Germany)
- OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited (Hong Kong)
- QualiMed (Germany)
- Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China)
- STENTYS SA (France)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Macro Growth Drivers
- Aging - A Key Market Driver
- Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator
- High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents
3. Coronary Stenting - An Insight
- Cardiovascular Diseases - A Brief Description
- Coronary Heart Disease
- Treatment Options for Coronary Artery Disease
- Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
- Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG)
- Coronary Stenting
- How is Coronary Stenting Performed - Procedure
- Risks and Problems Associated with Placing a Stent
- Restenosis - A Major Challenge
- Cost and Price Economics of DES
- Cost Evaluation of DES
- Impact of DES on Indirect Costs
4. Product Launches & Approvals
- MicroPort Medical Receives Marketing Approval in Argentina for Firehawk® DES
- MicroPort Medical's Firehawk® DES Receives Marketing Approval in Brazil
- Biotronik Launches Biostem Clinical Trial for Orsiro Hybrid DES
- Boston Scientific's Eluvia DES System Receives CE Mark
- STENTYS Enters into Commercialization Agreements in Europe for below-the-knee arterial DES
- Medtronic Launches Expanded Sizes of Onyx DES and Expands Indications
- Svelte Medical Launches SLENDER Coronary Stent System in Europe
- Boston Scientific Receives FDA Approval for SYNERGY DES System
- Medtronic Launches Resolute Onyx DES in India
5. Recent Industry Activity
- Cordis Enters into Coronary Stent Sales Agreement with Biosensors International
- MicroPort Scientific Acquires DES Assets and Intellectual Property from Cordis
6. Focus On Select Global Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 40)
- The United States (16)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (20)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
