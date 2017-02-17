sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.02.2017 | 16:11
PR Newswire

Drug-Eluting Stents Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Drug-Eluting Stents in US$ Million.

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)
  • AlviMedica (Turkey)
  • Arterius Limited (UK)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
  • Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. (China)
  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
  • Cook Medical Inc. (US)
  • Elixir Medical Corp. (US)
  • KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)
  • Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)
  • Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (India)
  • Eurocor GmbH (Germany)
  • OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited (Hong Kong)
  • QualiMed (Germany)
  • Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China)
  • STENTYS SA (France)
  • Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Macro Growth Drivers

  • Aging - A Key Market Driver
  • Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator
  • High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents

3. Coronary Stenting - An Insight

  1. Cardiovascular Diseases - A Brief Description
  2. Coronary Heart Disease
  3. Treatment Options for Coronary Artery Disease
  4. Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
  5. Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG)
  6. Coronary Stenting
  7. How is Coronary Stenting Performed - Procedure
  8. Risks and Problems Associated with Placing a Stent
  9. Restenosis - A Major Challenge
  10. Cost and Price Economics of DES
  11. Cost Evaluation of DES
  12. Impact of DES on Indirect Costs

4. Product Launches & Approvals

  • MicroPort Medical Receives Marketing Approval in Argentina for Firehawk® DES
  • MicroPort Medical's Firehawk® DES Receives Marketing Approval in Brazil
  • Biotronik Launches Biostem Clinical Trial for Orsiro Hybrid DES
  • Boston Scientific's Eluvia DES System Receives CE Mark
  • STENTYS Enters into Commercialization Agreements in Europe for below-the-knee arterial DES
  • Medtronic Launches Expanded Sizes of Onyx DES and Expands Indications
  • Svelte Medical Launches SLENDER Coronary Stent System in Europe
  • Boston Scientific Receives FDA Approval for SYNERGY DES System
  • Medtronic Launches Resolute Onyx DES in India

5. Recent Industry Activity

  • Cordis Enters into Coronary Stent Sales Agreement with Biosensors International
  • MicroPort Scientific Acquires DES Assets and Intellectual Property from Cordis

6. Focus On Select Global Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 40)

- The United States (16)

- Japan (2)

- Europe (20)

- France (1)

- Germany (4)

- The United Kingdom (2)

- Rest of Europe (3)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

- Middle East (1)

- Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mmkjjl/drugeluting

