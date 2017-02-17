Drug-Eluting Stents Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Drug-Eluting Stents in US$ Million.

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as

Abbott Laboratories (US)

AlviMedica ( Turkey )

) Arterius Limited (UK)

B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Biosensors International Group, Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. ( China )

) Biotronik SE & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Cook Medical Inc. (US)

Elixir Medical Corp. (US)

KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. ( ) Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Medtronic plc ( Republic of Ireland )

) Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)

Opto Circuits ( India ) Ltd ( India )

) Ltd ( ) Eurocor GmbH ( Germany )

) OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited ( Hong Kong )

) QualiMed ( Germany )

) Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. ( China )

) STENTYS SA ( France )

) Terumo Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Macro Growth Drivers

Aging - A Key Market Driver

Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator

High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents

3. Coronary Stenting - An Insight

Cardiovascular Diseases - A Brief Description Coronary Heart Disease Treatment Options for Coronary Artery Disease Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Coronary Stenting How is Coronary Stenting Performed - Procedure Risks and Problems Associated with Placing a Stent Restenosis - A Major Challenge Cost and Price Economics of DES Cost Evaluation of DES Impact of DES on Indirect Costs

4. Product Launches & Approvals

MicroPort Medical Receives Marketing Approval in Argentina for Firehawk® DES

for Firehawk® DES MicroPort Medical's Firehawk® DES Receives Marketing Approval in Brazil

Biotronik Launches Biostem Clinical Trial for Orsiro Hybrid DES

Boston Scientific's Eluvia DES System Receives CE Mark

STENTYS Enters into Commercialization Agreements in Europe for below-the-knee arterial DES

for below-the-knee arterial DES Medtronic Launches Expanded Sizes of Onyx DES and Expands Indications

Svelte Medical Launches SLENDER Coronary Stent System in Europe

Boston Scientific Receives FDA Approval for SYNERGY DES System

Medtronic Launches Resolute Onyx DES in India

5. Recent Industry Activity

Cordis Enters into Coronary Stent Sales Agreement with Biosensors International

into Coronary Stent Sales Agreement with Biosensors International MicroPort Scientific Acquires DES Assets and Intellectual Property from Cordis

6. Focus On Select Global Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 40)

- The United States (16)

- Japan (2)

- Europe (20)

- France (1)

- Germany (4)

- The United Kingdom (2)

- Rest of Europe (3)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

- Middle East (1)

- Africa (1)

