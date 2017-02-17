Automotive Airbags - Global Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Growing Consumer Awareness in Safety Equipment Drives Demand for Airbags - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Airbags - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Airbags in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments: Front-Impact Driver Air Bags, Front-Impact Passenger Air Bags, Side-Impact Air Bags, and Other Automotive Air Bags.

Companies Profiled:

Autoliv, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Key Safety Systems, Inc.

Takata Corporation

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. MARKET SCENARIO

3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Takata Recall Casting a Shadow on Reliability of Automotive Airbags

Competitors filling up for Takata

Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for Automotive Airbags

Market Opportunity Indicators Growing Consumer Awareness in Safety Equipment Drives

Demand for Airbags Growing Adoption of In-Vehicle Safety Systems by Auto Manufacturers as a Key Differentiating Factor Augurs Well for the Market Safety Regulations

Lend Traction to Automotive Airbags Market

New Airbag Modules to Lend Traction in the Coming years Studies Prove Effectiveness of Side Impact Airbags Curtain

Air Bag System Growing Demand for Rollover-Safety Systems Australian vs. American Airbags

4. AIRBAG INDUSTRY

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 12 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 17)

- The United States (3)

- Japan (6)

- Europe (3)

- Germany (1)

- Rest of Europe (2)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xgzcnw/automotive

