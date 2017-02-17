Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-02-23







Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054 SE000784461 3.50 % 750 +/- 500 2023-11-13 1057 SE000369071 1.50 % 750 +/- 500







Settlement date 2017-02-27



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on FEB 23, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 750 SEK million



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON FEB 23, 2017.







For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se