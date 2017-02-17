Particle Counters Market Worth 330.6 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Particle Counters Market by Product (Airborne Particle Counters, Liquid Particle Counters), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids), and End User (Healthcare Industry, Semiconductor Industry) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 330.6 Million by 2021 from USD 275.9 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 96 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Particle Counters Market"

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities. This report studies the global Particle Counters Market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Growing pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries, increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, and growth in the manufacturing industries in emerging nations are key factors driving the market growth for particle counters. The global Particle Counters Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into airborne and liquid particle counters. In 2016, the airborne particle counters segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing cleanroom monitoring in the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries and growing awareness about indoor air quality monitoring. The airborne particle counters segment is further categorized into portable particle counters, remote particle counters, handheld particle counters, and condensation particle counters. In 2016, the portable particle counters segment is estimated to command the largest share and register the highest CAGR in global airborne Particle Counters Market.

The liquid particle counters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Liquid particle counters are further segmented into online and offline particle counters. The online liquid particle counters segment is estimated to command the largest share and register the highest CAGR in the global liquid Particle Counters Market.

On the basis of application, the global Particle Counters Market is segmented into cleanroom monitoring, air quality monitoring, contamination monitoring of liquids, drinking water application, aerosol monitoring and research, chemical contamination monitoring, and other applications. The cleanroom monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The increasing pharmaceutical industry and rising semiconductor industry are expected to augment the demand for particle counters in these applications.

On the basis of end user, the global Particle Counters Market is segmented into the healthcare industry, semiconductor industry, automotive industry, aerospace industry, food and beverage industry, and other end users. In 2016, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to account for the largest share of the global Particle Counters Market. Rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising consumption of drugs, and growing spending in pharmaceutical R&D is expected to augment the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

Based on region, the Particle Counters Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Particle Counters Market. This is attributed to factors such as the growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing employment of particle counters for air pollution monitoring in the country. However, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries and increasing manufacturing activities in the region are expected to propel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Particle Measuring Systems (U.S.), Beckman Coulter (U.K.), RION Co., Ltd (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (U.S.), TSI (U.S.), and Climet Instruments Company (U.S.) are some of the key players in the global Particle Counters Market.

