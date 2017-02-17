Hasbro to Create Play Experiences Based Upon 'Moon and Me' New Series By Andrew Davenport, Creator of 'Teletubbies' and 'In the Night Garden'

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that they have entered into an agreement with Sutikki the new kids and family division of Bento Box Entertainment to create play experiences for kids based on the new original preschool series, Moon and Me from Andrew Davenport's Foundling Bird.

Moon and Me was developed by Andrew Davenport, the creator of award-winning global preschool franchises Teletubbies and In the Night Garden. Inspired by well-loved tales of toys that come to life when nobody is looking, Moon and Me is the comical story of a special friendship between two characters from completely different worlds. Moon and Me will combine the latest production methods with traditional storytelling, comedy and music to create a beautifully constructed picture-book world especially for today's preschoolers.

"We are thrilled to team up with Sutikki to help bring Foundling Bird's amazing Moon and Me series to life through our upcoming preschool product line," said Samantha Lomow, senior vice president, Hasbro Brands. "We are truly inspired by Andrew Davenport's prestigious background and unique creative vision for Moon and Me and can't wait to add this exciting new property to our PLAYSKOOL portfolio."

"We are very excited to announce Hasbro as our global master toy licensee for Moon and Me," said Andrew Kerr, Co-Founder of Sutikki. "With a rich history of innovation and brand storytelling we couldn't imagine a better, more appropriate lead partner for the project. We're also very proud that with this announcement today Hasbro becomes Sutikki's first ever global master toy licensee."

"I am very excited to be working with my friends at Hasbro again," said Andrew Davenport. "Hasbro is the perfect choice of partner for Moon and Me and I'm thrilled that the PLAYSKOOL team will be bringing their creativity, expertise and innovation to the brand."

Moon and Me will air on BBC's CBeebies in the UK in early 2018.

As the global master toy and game licensee, Hasbro plans to launch its line based on the Moon and Me series in 2018 under its PLAYSKOOL brand in the UK with additional markets to follow as the series rolls out worldwide.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. The Company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About Sutikki

Sutikki Japanese for sticky is the new kids and family division of Bento Box Entertainment. Founded in 2016 by executives Irene Weibel and Andrew Kerr, Sutikki (www.sutikki.com) develops and produces compelling content that 'sticks' and matters to kids age 2-11 by partnering with industry leaders, innovators, and best-in-class creators throughout the world. Bento Box Entertainment (www.bentoboxent.com) is an Emmy® award-winning entertainment content and technology company based in Los Angeles with additional studios in Atlanta and Toronto. It produces animated comedy series for broadcast, cable and digital networks, while extending its reach to new audiences through its digital; kids; content rights; and live events, merchandise and brand management business units.

About Foundling Bird Ltd

Foundling Bird was established in 2014 to own, produce and administer the work of award-winning creator Andrew Davenport. It is named after the Grimm tale of the same title. Davenport's creative goals remain the same as he says they always have been: To found a slate of developmentally informed, innovative and entertaining projects built on compelling storytelling and an authentic sense of contemporary childhood. With 25 years' experience in children's global content, Andrew Davenport has been dubbed 'the JK Rowling of the under fives' [The Daily Telegraph], after the global success of both Teletubbies (which he co-created and wrote) and In the Night Garden (which he created, wrote and composed). Industry accolades include a clutch of BAFTA and RTS awards and Emmy nominations.

About Andrew Davenport

Andrew Davenport is a multi-award-winning English producer, writer and composer specialising in creating high-volume television and publishing series for young children. He co-created Teletubbies (first broadcast in the UK in 1997) and wrote all of its 365 episodes. Teletubbies was broadcast in 125 countries, translated into 45 languages, won 17 industry awards and achieved 'iconic' status as probably the most instantly recognisable British product of contemporary times. Davenport also created the double-BAFTA-winning global success In the Night Garden (first broadcast in the UK in 2007), writing all of its 100 episodes, and composing its title theme and all incidental music. Teletubbies and In the Night Garden remain leading global pre-school brands after nineteen years and nine years respectively. Davenport's uniquely holistic approach creates high-end, high-volume, stand-out, evergreen brands that engage a specific, developmentally-defined audience.

