Inductor Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.93 % During 2016 to 2022

The overall inductor market is expected to grow from USD 3.01billion in 2015 to USD 3.94billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.93% between 2016 and 2022 while consumer electronics applications to hold the largest size of the inductor market during the forecast period.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the inductor market include the increasing number of product launches and developments in the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for passive electronic components, growing use of inductors in automotive electronics, and increasing adoption of smart grids. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials is restraining the growth of the market.

Inductors are widely used in consumer electronics applications. Fixed inductors (SMD and similar types) are compact and light in weight and suitable for use in consumer electronic devices. Consumer electronics are also increasingly becoming more compact and lighter in weight due to the miniaturization of components. In addition, the growing demand for smart mobile devices is likely to drive the growth of the inductor market for consumer electronics applications.

The key market players profiled in this report such as TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Vishay Inter technology Inc. (U.S.), Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ABC Taiwan Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Pulse Electronics Corporation (U.S.), Coilcraft, Inc. (U.S.), Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Bourns, Inc. (U.S.), Sumida Corporation (Japan), ICE Components, Inc. (U.S.) and AVX Corporation (U.S.).

The inductor market in APAC, on the basis of country/region, has been subsegmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of APAC (Ro APAC). APAC plays a pivotal role in the development of the electrical and electronics industry. Some of the leading inductor manufacturing companies such as TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Chilisin Electronics Corp (Taiwan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ABC Taiwan Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), and Sumida Corporation (Japan), among others, are based out of APAC. Several electronic manufacturing companies outsource their production to low-cost countries in Asia. This is more distinct in segments with higher demand for labor-intensive works such as passive electronic components and semiconductor assembly and testing operations than those with relatively less labor-intensive works such as semiconductor fabrication.

