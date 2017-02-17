Global Water Pumps Market by Type, by End User, by Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Water pump is a mechanical device that imparts energy to fluid in order to raise, compress or transfer fluids. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries is propelling demand for water pumps across various end user segments. Water pumps are used to provide continuous water supply in hospitals, residential, commercial and industrial facilities, and others modern infrastructure.Moreover, increasing installation of water recycling and water & wastewater treatment systems, especially in China and India, for desalination and cleaning wastewater generated by municipalities and other industries is projected to boost demand for water pumps. Oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals are the other major demand generators for water pumps across the globe.

According to"Global Water Pumps Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025", global water pumps market is projected to cross US$ 67 billion by 2025, on account of increasing water scarcity, and growing need to upgrade existing water pump base and replace older pumps. Although centrifugal pumps dominate demand for water pumps across the globe, demand for positive displacement pumps is projected to grow at a robust pace, on account of their versatility of application and low maintenance. Additionally, Asia-Pacific dominated global demand for water pumps, due to growing industrialization in major developing economies.Some of the leading players operating in global water pumps market include GRUNDFOS Holding, Flowserve, Sulzer, Xylem, Torishima Pump and Kirloskar Brothers, etc.,"Global Water Pumps Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025"report elaborates following aspects related to global water pumps market:

Global Water Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis-By Type (Centrifugal Pumps and Positive Displacement Pumps), By End User (Industrial and Non Industrial), By Region ( Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East & Africa )

, , , , and & ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with water pump manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Water Pumps: Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Water Pumps Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.Global Centrifugal Water Pumps Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.Global Positive Displacement Water Pumps Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.Europe Water Pumps Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.North America Water Pumps Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.Middle East & Africa Water Pumps Market Outlook

10.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

10.2.Market Share & Forecast

11.South America Water Pumps Market Outlook

11.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

11.2.Market Share & Forecast

12.Import-Export Analysis

13.Market Dynamics

13.1.Drivers

13.2.Challenges

14.Market Trends & Developments

15.Competitive Landscape

16.Strategic Recommendations

