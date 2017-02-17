TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/17/17 -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RPX) ("Red Pine" or "the Company") announces that it has staked an additional 194 hectares adjacent to its Wawa Gold Project, bringing its total land package to 5,373 hectares (Figure 1).

The staked ground appears to be an extension of the structure hosting the Golden Reed Mine which operated in 1907 and 1908 (calculated grade of production of 2.3 oz/ton - 78.66 g/t gold(1)). Exploration work conducted in the 1990's identified gold-bearing veins in the area. A grab sample taken from a three foot wide quartz vein contained 31.12 g/t gold(2) and a sample with 8.676 g/t gold(3) appears to show that the gold is hosted in a shear zone.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine, stated, "We are pleased to have this additional area staked. We believe that the Golden Reed Mine is possibly located along a shear zone similar to the Wawa Gold Corridor. Our newly staked area may be located within its extension and there is potential for additional gold mineralization in the area."

Figure 1. Location map of newly staked ground is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1086249_fig1.pdf

(1)http://www.geologyontario.mndmf.gov.on.ca/gosportal/gos?command=mndmsearchdetails:mdi&uuid=MDI41N15NE00070

(2)Report of a 1993 Work Program on the Golden Reed Prospect, McMurray Township, Ontario, Joan M. Barry, January 1994

(3)Summary report -Firesand Carbonatite Diamondiferous Study, Geological, Magnetics, Electromagnetics. Backhoe Bulk Testing, Lastheels A McMurray Townships. Northern Ontario, NTS-42C/2, F.T. Archibald, May 1999.

