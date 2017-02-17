$47.08 Billion Cell Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The cell analysis market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR to reach $47,088 million by 2023.

The major factor influencing the growth is enhanced precision of cell imaging and analysis systems which in turn reduce time and cost of drug discovery process. In addition, the factors like increasing incidence of cancer, increasing government investments, funds, and grants, availability of reagents and cell analysis instruments are driving the growth of the market.

However, the major market restraints include high capital investments and a shortage of skilled labor for the high content screening procedure.

The biggest opportunities for this market is the emerging APAC market, high content screening services provided by contract research organizations, automation in cancer research for its early diagnosis and reduction of cost in the cancer treatment.

The cell analysis global market is a competitive and all the active players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

The key players in the cell analysis global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.). In order to offer the products with better software, most of the players in the cell analysis market are collaborating with companies and educational institutions.



Factors Influencing Market



Drivers and Opportunities



Rising Incidence of Life Threatening Infectious Diseases

Increasing Government, Corporate Funding and Investment in Cell Based Research

Introduction of Enhanced Cell Imaging and Analysis System Reduces The Cost and Time Consumption for Drug Discovery Process

Availability of Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments

Increasing Demand for Cell Analysis Products by End Users

Emerging Asia Pacific Cell Analysis Market

Increased Availability of Cell Analysis Service Providers

Automation in Oncology Research for Early Diagnosis

Restraints & Threats



Lack of Skilled Personnel to Perform High Content Screening

Expensive Cell Analysis Instruments

Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements in Cellular Analysis Market

Patents or Ipr Issues Hindering the Cell Analysis Market

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ngm5k6/cell_analysis

