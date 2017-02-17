Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments: Growth Drivers in a Nutshell - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers, & Digital Sphygmomanometers)

Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:

A&D Medical ( USA )

) American Diagnostic Corp. ( USA )

) Beurer GmbH ( Germany )

) Bokang Instruments Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Briggs Healthcare ( USA )

) Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) GE Healthcare Ltd. (UK)

GF Health Products, Inc. ( USA )

) HealthSTATS International Pte Ltd. ( Singapore )

) iHealth Labs, Inc. ( USA )

) Jitron Pte Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Medel International srl ( Italy )

) Microlife AG ( Switzerland )

) Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Omron Healthcare, Inc. ( USA )

) Ozeri USA ( USA )

( ) PAUL HARTMANN AG ( Germany )

( ) Philips Healthcare ( USA )

) Rossmax International Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Shenzhen Kingyield Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. ( USA )

) Spirit Medical Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) SunTech Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) TaiDoc Technology Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Tarilian Laser Technologies Ltd. (UK)

W.A. Baum Co. Inc. ( USA )

) Welch Allyn, Inc. ( USA )

) Withings ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Competition



3. Market Trends, Issues And Drivers



4. Bp Monitor Innovations And Advancements



5. Product Overview



6. Product Innovations/Introductions



7. Recent Industry Activity



8. Focus On Select Global Players



9. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 95)



The United States (40)

(40) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (24)

(24) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (9)

(9) - The United Kingdom (8)

(8) - Italy (3)

(3) - Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)

(Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (1)

