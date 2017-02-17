Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Focus on ITS Deployments Augurs Well for ETC Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems in US$ Million.
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as
- 3M (US)
- Atlantia SpA (Italy)
- G.E.A. (France)
- International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
- Perceptics Inc (USA)
- Q-FREE ASA (Norway)
- Raytheon Company (USA)
- Sanef (France)
- Schneider Electric, SA (France)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- TRMI Systems Integration (USA)
- Toll Collect GmbH (Germany)
- Transcore Holdings, Inc (USA)
- Xerox Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET DYNAMICS
- Road User Charging
- A Perspective
- Highway Tolling: A Necessity in 21st Century Highway Maintenance & Development
- Electronic Toll Collection: Transforming Traditional Toll Collection Procedures
- The Need for Infrastructure Funding
- Business Case for ETC Systems
- Justifying High Implementation Costs
- A Must for Attracting Investments on ETC Projects
- ETC Market Remains Relatively Cushioned Against Economic Fluctuations Seen in Recent Past
- After Excellent Growth During 2014 to 2016, Market to Stabilize in 2017 & Beyond
- Developed Markets
- Traditional Revenue Contributors for ETC Systems
- Developing Markets to Remain Growth Hotspots
- Low Penetration in Developing Countries Points Towards High Growth Potential
- Competitive Scenario
- List of Select Leading Players by Category
- Industry Witnesses Consolidation
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
- Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems on Highways
- Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems in Urban Metropolis Areas
- Government Focus on Open Road Electronic Tolling: A Key Growth Driver
- Growing Focus on ITS Deployments Augurs Well for ETC Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance
- Increased Payment Convenience for Users Propels ETC Market
- Roaming Arrangements Boost Effectiveness of ETC System
- Encouraging Use of Transponder
- The Need of the Hour
- Innovation & Market Differentiation
- Key Determinants for Success of ETS Projects
- Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
- Convergence With Mobile Communications: A Shot in the Arm for ETC Systems
- GPS/GSM-based Toll Collection
- New Avenues in Road User Charging
- GNSS: A Potential Tool for TDP Tolling
- Product Developments
- The Saga Continues
- Emerging ETC Technologies
- Odometer Tolling
- Satellite-based Tolling
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Mobile Phone Tolling
- Bluetooth Detection
- Electronic Tolling Technology for Improved Traffic Management
- Time-of-Day Pricing
- Dynamic Pricing
- Key Issues & Challenges
- Electronic Toll Collection
- The Privacy Factor
- High Upfront Costs & Low Awareness Delay Wider Adoption of ETC Systems in Developing Nations
- High-Speed Electronic Collection
- Key Hurdles
- Violation Enforcement Imperative to Leverage True Potential of ETC Systems
- Measures for Enforcement
- Image Capture of License Plates
- Acquisition of Name and Address
- Violator Payment
- Legal Aspects of Toll Enforcement
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Toll Roads
- History of Toll Roads
- Varying Forms of Toll Operations
- Toll Collection
- Manual Toll Collection
- Automatic Toll Collection
- Electronic Toll Collection
- Electronic Toll Collection
- A Prelude
- ETC System Components
- Major Application Systems
- Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Systems
- AVI Technologies
- RFID
- The Basic Technology for AVI
- Types of RFID Tags
- Active RFID Tags
- Passive RFID Tags
- The eGo System
- TransCore's Leading RFID Product
- eGo Tags
- eGo Readers
- Electronic Tags
- RF Tags
- Types of RF Tags
- RF Smart Tags
- Smart Cards Incorporating RF Transponders
- Roadside Antennas
- Roadside Readers
- Communication Systems
- Inductive-Loop Systems
- Optical Systems
- Optical License Plate Recognition
- Bar Coding
- Surface Acoustical Wave
- Communication from Readers to Centralized Computer System
- Automatic Identification of Vehicles by Plate Reading
- License Plate Recognition (LPR)
- Structure of the LPR System
- Plate Region Extraction
- Segmentation
- Character Recognition
- AVI Systems
- Major Applications
- Automatic Vehicle Classification (AVC) Systems
- AVC Technologies
- Treadles
- Electromechanical Treadles
- Piezoelectric Treadles
- Optical Treadles
- Resistive Rubber Treadles
- Weigh-in-Motion Equipment/Devices
- Bending Plates
- Piezoelectric Sensors
- Capacitive Strip
- Inductive Loops
- Scanning Devices
- Laser Scanners
- Infrared Scanners
- Ultrasonic Scanners
- Video-based Image Processing Devices
- Light Beams
- Light Curtains
- Violation Enforcement Systems (VES)
- VES
- Key Technologies
- Image/Photographic Cameras
- Video Image Processing Systems
- Videotape Recording
- Video Based Digital Imaging
- Transaction Processing Systems
- Classification Based on Technology
- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
- Dedicated Short Range Communication based ETC Systems
- Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
- Global Positioning Systems (GPS)-based ETC Systems
- A Comparison of DSRC and GPS based ETC Systems
- GSM
- Classification Based on Lanes
- Single-Lane ETC Systems
- Open Road Tolling/ Multi-Lane Free Flow ETC Systems
- ETC System
- OBU Classification
- Read-only Systems
- Read/write Systems
- ETC Toll Collection Process
- Fixing of Toll Rate
- Means of Toll Collection
- Postpaid Account
- Prepaid Account
- Violation Enforcement
- Accounting and Management
- Interoperability
- Various Types of Interoperability
- Transponder-level Interoperability
- Peer-to-Peer Interoperability
- Consolidated Operations
- Travel Time Data Measurement
- An Overview
- Video Imaging
- Cellular Phone Tracking
- Electronic Distance-Measuring Instruments (DMI)
- Electronic License Plate Matching
- ETC
- Implementation and Functional Challenges
- Costs Associated with ETC Implementation and Operation
- Cost to Tolling Agency
- Cost to the Customer
- Preliminary Sunk Costs
- Key Benefits of ETC Systems
- Advantages of Electronic Toll Collection at a Glance
- For Users
- For Toll Operators
- Common Advantages
- Major Drawbacks
- ORT
- Key Operational Issues 4. RELATED TECHNOLOGIES
- Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Partners in Success
- Key Enablers of Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Solution for Today's Traffic Congestion
- Advanced Traffic Management Systems
- Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems
- Commercial Vehicle Operations Systems
- Electronic Vehicle Registration Systems
- EVR Applications
- Tachograph
- Tachograph Tampering
- Tachograph
- German Regulations
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Kapsch TraffcCom AG Bags Contract from ASFINAG for Modernizing Austrian GO Toll Collection System
- Q-Free Signs Slovenia Truck Tolling System Contract
- Q-Free Bags 3-Year Agreement for Delivery of Tags to Via Verde
- TransCore Gets 10 Year Extension of its Contract with the Maine Turnpike Authority
- TransCore Gets 5 Year Extention of its Contract with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
- Bip&Drive and Bip&Go Introduce First Single Teletoll System for Toll Roads in France and Spain
- Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Contract from State of Queensland for Toowoomba Second Range Crossing
- Q-Free Gets Extension for its Contract with Miami Dade Expressway
- Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Tolling Contract for Replacing Existing Road Tolling Systems for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel
- Q-Free Gets Extension of its Toll Collection Operations Contract with Norwegian Public Roads Administration
- Q-Free Bags New Contract from TransCore
- Gentex and TransCore Enter into Agreement to Provide Vehicle- Integrated Nationwide Tolling Solution to Auto Manufacturers
- The Florida Department of Transportation Awards Contract to Xerox for Toll Transaction Processing Services
- Kapsch TrafficCom Secures New Tolling System & ITS Provisioning Contract in Chile
- Kapsch TrafficCom to Take Up Technological Upgrade of Existing Tolling System on Pan-American Highway Ruta 5
- ASFINAG & Toll Collect to Extend their Cooperation by 3 Years
- Kapsch TrafficCom Bags a New Contract in Sydney
- Toll Collect Unveils TOLL-EasyChange
- Kapsch Takes Over Transdyn
- Raytheon Wins Contract from Massachusetts Department of Transportation
- Kapsch TrafficCom Wins New Orders for ETC On-Board Units
- PAT Traffic Mexico Secures Contract from Mexico Constructora Industrial
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
