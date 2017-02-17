Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Focus on ITS Deployments Augurs Well for ETC Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems in US$ Million.

The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as

3M (US)

Atlantia SpA ( Italy )

) G.E.A. ( France )

( ) International Road Dynamics, Inc. ( Canada )

) Kapsch TrafficCom AG ( Austria )

) Perceptics Inc ( USA )

) Q-FREE ASA ( Norway )

) Raytheon Company ( USA )

) Sanef ( France )

) Schneider Electric, SA ( France )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) TRMI Systems Integration ( USA )

) Toll Collect GmbH ( Germany )

) Transcore Holdings, Inc ( USA )

) Xerox Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET DYNAMICS

Road User Charging

A Perspective

Highway Tolling: A Necessity in 21st Century Highway Maintenance & Development

Electronic Toll Collection: Transforming Traditional Toll Collection Procedures

The Need for Infrastructure Funding

Business Case for ETC Systems

Justifying High Implementation Costs

A Must for Attracting Investments on ETC Projects

ETC Market Remains Relatively Cushioned Against Economic Fluctuations Seen in Recent Past

After Excellent Growth During 2014 to 2016, Market to Stabilize in 2017 & Beyond

Developed Markets

Traditional Revenue Contributors for ETC Systems

Developing Markets to Remain Growth Hotspots

Low Penetration in Developing Countries Points Towards High Growth Potential

Competitive Scenario

List of Select Leading Players by Category

Industry Witnesses Consolidation

2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems on Highways

Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems in Urban Metropolis Areas

Government Focus on Open Road Electronic Tolling: A Key Growth Driver

Growing Focus on ITS Deployments Augurs Well for ETC Market

Opportunity Indicators

Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance

Increased Payment Convenience for Users Propels ETC Market

Roaming Arrangements Boost Effectiveness of ETC System

Encouraging Use of Transponder

The Need of the Hour

Innovation & Market Differentiation

Key Determinants for Success of ETS Projects

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Convergence With Mobile Communications: A Shot in the Arm for ETC Systems

GPS/GSM-based Toll Collection

New Avenues in Road User Charging

GNSS: A Potential Tool for TDP Tolling

Product Developments

The Saga Continues

Emerging ETC Technologies

Odometer Tolling

Satellite-based Tolling

Advantages

Disadvantages

Mobile Phone Tolling

Bluetooth Detection

Electronic Tolling Technology for Improved Traffic Management

Time-of-Day Pricing

Dynamic Pricing

Key Issues & Challenges

Electronic Toll Collection

The Privacy Factor

High Upfront Costs & Low Awareness Delay Wider Adoption of ETC Systems in Developing Nations

High-Speed Electronic Collection

Key Hurdles

Violation Enforcement Imperative to Leverage True Potential of ETC Systems

Measures for Enforcement

Image Capture of License Plates

Acquisition of Name and Address

Violator Payment

Legal Aspects of Toll Enforcement

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Toll Roads

History of Toll Roads

Varying Forms of Toll Operations

Toll Collection

Manual Toll Collection

Collection Automatic Toll Collection

Electronic Toll Collection

Electronic Toll Collection

A Prelude

ETC System Components

Major Application Systems

Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Systems

AVI Technologies

RFID

The Basic Technology for AVI

Types of RFID Tags

Active RFID Tags

Passive RFID Tags

The eGo System

TransCore's Leading RFID Product

eGo Tags

eGo Readers

Electronic Tags

RF Tags

Types of RF Tags

RF Smart Tags

Smart Cards Incorporating RF Transponders

Roadside Antennas

Roadside Readers

Communication Systems

Inductive-Loop Systems

Optical Systems

Optical License Plate Recognition

Bar Coding

Surface Acoustical Wave

Communication from Readers to Centralized Computer System

Automatic Identification of Vehicles by Plate Reading

License Plate Recognition (LPR)

Structure of the LPR System

Plate Region Extraction

Segmentation

Character Recognition

AVI Systems

Major Applications

Automatic Vehicle Classification (AVC) Systems

AVC Technologies

Treadles

Electromechanical Treadles

Piezoelectric Treadles

Optical Treadles

Resistive Rubber Treadles

Weigh-in-Motion Equipment/Devices

Bending Plates

Piezoelectric Sensors

Capacitive Strip

Inductive Loops

Scanning Devices

Laser Scanners

Infrared Scanners

Ultrasonic Scanners

Video-based Image Processing Devices

Light Beams

Light Curtains

Violation Enforcement Systems (VES)

VES

Key Technologies

Image/Photographic Cameras

Video Image Processing Systems

Videotape Recording

Video Based Digital Imaging

Transaction Processing Systems

Classification Based on Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short Range Communication based ETC Systems

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Global Positioning Systems (GPS)-based ETC Systems

A Comparison of DSRC and GPS based ETC Systems

GSM

Classification Based on Lanes

Single-Lane ETC Systems

Open Road Tolling/ Multi-Lane Free Flow ETC Systems

ETC System

OBU Classification

Read-only Systems

Read/write Systems

ETC Toll Collection Process

Fixing of Toll Rate

Means of Toll Collection

Postpaid Account

Prepaid Account

Violation Enforcement

Accounting and Management

Interoperability

Various Types of Interoperability

Transponder-level Interoperability

Peer-to-Peer Interoperability

Consolidated Operations

Travel Time Data Measurement

An Overview

Video Imaging

Cellular Phone Tracking

Electronic Distance-Measuring Instruments (DMI)

Electronic License Plate Matching

ETC

Implementation and Functional Challenges

Costs Associated with ETC Implementation and Operation

Cost to Tolling Agency

Cost to the Customer

Preliminary Sunk Costs

Key Benefits of ETC Systems

Advantages of Electronic Toll Collection at a Glance

For Users

For Toll Operators

Common Advantages

Major Drawbacks

ORT

Key Operational Issues 4. RELATED TECHNOLOGIES

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Partners in Success

Key Enablers of Intelligent Transportation Systems

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Solution for Today's Traffic Congestion

Advanced Traffic Management Systems

Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems

Commercial Vehicle Operations Systems

Electronic Vehicle Registration Systems

EVR Applications

Tachograph

Tachograph Tampering

Tachograph

German Regulations

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Kapsch TraffcCom AG Bags Contract from ASFINAG for Modernizing Austrian GO Toll Collection System

Q-Free Signs Slovenia Truck Tolling System Contract

Q-Free Bags 3-Year Agreement for Delivery of Tags to Via Verde

TransCore Gets 10 Year Extension of its Contract with the Maine Turnpike Authority

TransCore Gets 5 Year Extention of its Contract with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

Bip&Drive and Bip&Go Introduce First Single Teletoll System for Toll Roads in France and Spain

and Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Contract from State of Queensland for Toowoomba Second Range Crossing

for Toowoomba Second Range Crossing Q-Free Gets Extension for its Contract with Miami Dade Expressway

Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Tolling Contract for Replacing Existing Road Tolling Systems for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel

and Tunnel Q-Free Gets Extension of its Toll Collection Operations Contract with Norwegian Public Roads Administration

Q-Free Bags New Contract from TransCore

Gentex and TransCore Enter into Agreement to Provide Vehicle- Integrated Nationwide Tolling Solution to Auto Manufacturers

The Florida Department of Transportation Awards Contract to Xerox for Toll Transaction Processing Services

Kapsch TrafficCom Secures New Tolling System & ITS Provisioning Contract in Chile

Kapsch TrafficCom to Take Up Technological Upgrade of Existing Tolling System on Pan-American Highway Ruta 5

ASFINAG & Toll Collect to Extend their Cooperation by 3 Years

Kapsch TrafficCom Bags a New Contract in Sydney

Toll Collect Unveils TOLL-EasyChange

Kapsch Takes Over Transdyn

Raytheon Wins Contract from Massachusetts Department of Transportation

Kapsch TrafficCom Wins New Orders for ETC On-Board Units

PAT Traffic Mexico Secures Contract from Mexico Constructora Industrial

