BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Doc re Submission of Documents

London, February 15
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc - Article 4 Transparency Directive - DTR4.1
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Submission of Document - Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2016 and the Form of Proxy
Copies of the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2016 and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.
The Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2016 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg
17 February 2017