Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.02.2017 | 17:14
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Doc re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire
London, February 15

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc - Article 4 Transparency Directive - DTR4.1
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Submission of Document - Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2016 and the Form of Proxy

Copies of the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2016 and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2016 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg


17 February 2017


