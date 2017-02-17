Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2017) - On February 16, 2017, the Board of Directors of Sterling Group Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: SGGV) ("the Company") approved the extension of 3,817,500 Series "A" Share Purchase Warrants (the "A" Warrants) to the earlier of May 17, 2017 or the close of business on the 30th day after a takeover bid for the Company's issued and outstanding share capital has been made by a third party and approved by the shareholders of the Company.

Upon exercise of the Series "A" Share Purchase Warrants at $0.50 each, the holder will receive one Common Share of the Company and a Series "B" Share Purchase Warrant exercisable at $1.00 for another year. The Series "A" Share Purchase Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement commencing in February 2004.

The Board of Directors of the Company also approved the extension of the 20,752,500 Series "D" Share Purchase Warrants (the "D" Warrants) to the earlier of September 17, 2017 or the close of business on the 30th day after a takeover bid for the Company's issued and outstanding share capital has been made by a third party and approved by the shareholders of the Company. The exercise price of the "D" Warrants remains unchanged at $0.15 per share. The Series "D" Share Purchase Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement commencing in December 2010.

The Board of Directors of the Company also approved the expiry date of the Series "A" and "D" Warrants to be accelerated at any time prior to the extended expiry date of the Warrants to the close of business on the 30th day after the day on which the closing price of the Company's shares exceeds 25 cents for a period of 20 consecutive trading days.

Mr. Nicolaos Mellios

Chairman & CEO

For further information, please check the Company's SEC 8-K filing or contact:

Nicolaos Mellios, B.Sc., MBA or Christopher Tsakok, MBA, CFA, Director

Phone: (604) 564-0765

info@mojo.game

www.mojo.game

