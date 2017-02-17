Advanced Ceramics Market Worth 10.41 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Advanced Ceramics Marketby Material (Titanate, Alumina, Zirconia, Silicon Carbide), Class (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings, Ceramic Matrix Composites), End-Use Industry (Medical, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to grow from USD 7.15 Billion in 2015 to USD 10.41 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 87 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Advanced Ceramics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/advanced-ceramic-market-78409610.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced ceramics in the medical industry, especially for joint implantation and dental procedures, owing to their chemical inertness and low wear resistance property. These properties of advanced ceramics make it a preferred material over metals and plastics.

Ask for PDF of the Report at http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=78409610

Based on end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment is projected to lead theadvanced ceramics market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment is projected to lead the advanced ceramics market during the forecast period. Advanced ceramics are used in the electrical & electronics industry on a large scale, owing to their various properties such as damage tolerance, fracture toughness, high temperature resistance, and wear & tear, and corrosion resistance. In addition, the use of these ceramics reduce the overall weight of electronics, which has propelled the demand for these ceramics in the electrical & electronics industry.

Based on class, the ceramic coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The ceramic coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Ceramic coatings are corrosion-resistant, which decreases the maintenance cost of products of various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, transportation, and defense & security. In addition, the growing use of plasma sprayed coating in semiconductor and LCD equipment is also driving the demand for ceramic coatings.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=78409610

Asia-Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021

The Advanced Ceramics Market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing use of advanced ceramics in various industries such as electrical & electronics, chemical, transportation, environmental, and defense & security in emerging economies of the region such as China and India. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for advanced ceramics. It is estimated that India will be the fastest-growing market for advanced ceramics in the region, owing to the growing population of the country, favorable investment policies, and government initiatives to promote industrial growth.

Some of the key players in the advanced ceramics market are Kyocera Corporation (Japan), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (U.S.), and Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (U.K.). Investments & expansions, and new product development were the major growth strategies adopted by the market players between 2012 and 2016 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand of advanced ceramics in developing economies.

Browse Related Reports:

Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Silica, Zirconia), Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites), End-Use Industry (Home Appliances, Power Grids, Medical Devices), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-and-electrical-ceramic-market-165102293.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets