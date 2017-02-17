Baltic Horizon Fund publishes consolidated un-audited financial results for Q4 2016.



As at 31 December 2016 the GAV of the Fund increased to EUR 154.9 million (EUR 133.7 million as at 30 September 2016). The increase is mainly related to the acquisition of Pirita shopping centre and the increase in cash as a result of the second public offering.



As of 31 December 2016, the Fund NAV was EUR 76.8 million, compared to EUR 57.2 million as at 30 September 2016. The increase in NAV is mainly related to the new capital raised during the second public offering (approx. EUR 19.5 million net of subscription fees) and the performance of the Fund.



During Q4 2016, the Fund recorded a net profit of EUR 1.2 million (EUR 3.2 million during Q4 2015) which had a positive effect on the Fund NAV. The net result was positively affected by the quarter-end revaluation of Domus Pro and the operational performance of the properties. Since the valuation of the properties took place in September, the Fund did not commission new valuations for the entire portfolio as of the year-end. The next valuations are planned to be conducted in June 2017. Net profit in Q4 2015 was higher because of property valuation gains.



In Q4 2016, the net rental operating income (NOI) earned by the Group amounted to EUR 2.3 million (EUR 7.2 million during twelve months ended December 2016) and was higher than in Q4 2015 when the Group earned EUR 1.6 million (EUR 5.3 million during twelve months ended December 2015). Compared to 2015, the increase in NOI is mainly related to rental income earned by the new acquisitions G4S Headquarters, Upmalas Biroji and Pirita shopping centre.



STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Euro '000 Q4 2016 Q4 2016 2015 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rental income 2,540 1,748 7,874 6,073 Expenses reimbursement revenue 784 594 2,594 2,062 Cost of rental activities (1,014) (792) (3,315) (2,796) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net rental income 2,310 1,550 7,153 5,339 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative expenses (728) (363) (2,190) (984) Other operating income / (expenses) 2 1 97 267 Net loss on disposal of investment property - - - (10) Valuation gains / (loss) on investment 201 2,886 2,562 2,886 properties Valuation gains / (loss) on investment 175 - 175 - property under construction Operating profit 1,960 4,074 7,797 7,498 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial income 3 3 14 17 Financial expenses (413) (286) (1,253) (1,100) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net financing costs (410) (283) (1,239) (1,083) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 1,550 3,791 6,558 6,415 Income tax charge (370) (602) (798) (890) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 1,180 3,189 5,760 5,525 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges (48) (37) (113) (23) Income tax relating to net gains (losses) on 19 7 18 18 cash flow hedges -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income/ (expense), net of (29) (30) (95) (5) tax, to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income/ (expense) for the 1,151 3,159 5,665 5,520 period, net of tax --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Euro '000 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 -------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets Investment properties 141,740 86,810 Investment property under construction 1,580 - Other non-current assets 288 263 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 143,608 87,073 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,277 840 Prepayments 178 81 Cash and cash equivalents 9,883 1,677 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 11,338 2,598 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 154,946 89,671 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Paid in capital 66,224 25,674 Cash flow hedge reserve (294) (199) Retained earnings 10,887 6,218 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 76,817 31,693 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 58,981 39,586 Deferred tax liabilities 4,383 3,673 Derivative financial instruments 345 215 Other non-current liabilities 935 451 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 64,644 43,925 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 10,191 11,608 Trade and other payables 2,876 2,036 Income tax payable 46 112 Derivative financial instruments - 17 Other current liabilities 372 280 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 13,485 14,053 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 78,129 57,978 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 154,946 89,671 --------------------------------------------------------------



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com



This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 14.59 EET on 17th February 2017.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615738