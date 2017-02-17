Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems in US$ Million.

The report profiles 60 companies, including many key and niche players such as:

3M (US)

Atlantia SpA (Italy)

G.E.A. (France)

International Road Dynamics Inc. (Canada)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

Perceptics Inc. (USA)

Q-FREE ASA (Norway)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Sanef (France)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TRMI Systems Integration (USA)

Toll Collect GmbH (Germany)

Transcore Holdings Inc. (USA)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Dynamics

2. Noteworthy Trends, Growth Drivers Issues

3. Product Overview

4. Related Technologies

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Global Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 68)

The United States (18)

Canada (3)

Japan (3)

Europe (29)

France (6)

Germany (5)

Italy (3)

Spain (2)

Rest of Europe (13)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

Africa (1)

