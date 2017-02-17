Global Tire Chemicals Market by Type, by Tire Category, by Region, Competition Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tires manufactures in automobile sector use various chemicals such as, natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, sulphur, fillers and synthetic textile for enhance different properties in tires like tensile strength, tear strength, abrasion resistance, crack growth resistance, rolling strength and strong grip. Tire chemicals market witnessed a significant decline all across the world over the past few years, on account ofoversupply of natural and synthetic rubber by various Asian countries, which created a situation of demand deficit in the global tire chemicals market. Consequently, resulting in declining prices of natural and synthetic rubber globally.However, increasing government interventions in these Asian countries is expected to positively affect market revenues for natural and synthetic rubber across the world in the coming years, thereby propeling global tire chemicals market during the forecast period. Thus, global tire chemicals market is projected to grow at a moderate pace through 2025.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



According to TechSci Research report,"Global Tire Chemicals Market By Type, By Tire Category, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025", the tire chemicals market is projected to surpass 42.58 million tons by 2025, on account of accelerating demand for highly durable tires majorly by passenger cars, medium & heavy commercial vehicle and OTR tires segment. Tire chemicals are of various types such as,natural rubber, synthetic rubber, accelerators, plasticizers, stearic acid, etc. Moreover,Natural rubber and synthetic rubber were the two leading tire chemicals in global tire chemicals market in 2015, and this trend is expected to continue through 2025, as natural rubber and synthetic rubber accounts for more than 50% consumption in global tire industry. Moreover, global tire chemicals market has been segmented demand in the basis of tire category, which was dominated by passenger cars 2015 and the same trend is anticipated to continue through 2025, owing to rising production and sales of passenger car across the globe."Global Tire Chemicals Market By Type, By Tire Category, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025",discusses the following aspects of tire chemicals market across the world:

Global Tire Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type(Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Carbon Black, Plasticizers, Synthetic Textile/ Fabrics, Fillers, Zinc Oxide, Stearic Acid, Anti-Oxidants, Accelerators & Sulphur), By Vehicle Category (Passenger Cars, LCV, M&HCV, 2W/3W & OTR), By Region (Asia-Pacific,Europe, North America , South America , Middle East & Africa )

, , & ) Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of global tire chemicals market

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next ten years

To help industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report has been gathered from various primary research with respondents in different tire chemicals companies across the globe, followed by external validation of the information by interviewing distributors. Our team of analysts has then discretely examined all collected information and presented the same in chronological order to depict a meaningful and clear picture of global tire chemicals market.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Tire Production Overview

4.1.Production

4.2.Sales & Forecast

5.Global Tire Chemicals Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Global Tire Chemicals Market Attractiveness Index

6.Natural Rubber for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.Synthetic Rubber for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.Carbon Black for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.Plasticizers for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.Synthetic Textile for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

10.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10.2.Market Share & Forecast

11.Fillers for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

11.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

11.2.Market Share & Forecast

12.Zinc Oxide for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

12.1. Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

12.2.Market Share & Forecast

13.Stearic Acid for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

13.1. Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

13.2.Market Share & Forecast

14.Anti-oxidants for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

14.1.Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

14.2.Market Share & Forecast

15.Accelerators for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

15.1.Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

15.2.Market Share & Forecast

16.Sulphur for Tire Industry Demand & Supply Analysis

16.1.Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

16.2.Market Share & Forecast

17.Market Dynamics

17.1.Drivers

17.2.Challenges

18.Market trends & Developments

19.Pricing Analysis

20.Chemical Consumption Per Customer Company Analysis

21.Competitive Landscape

22. Strategic Recommendation

About TechSci Research:

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact:

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research