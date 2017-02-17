CORRECTION



-- ---- -- ----



This correction concerns the IT Notice IT - INET Prod - Tick size table change for 15 ETNs on Nasdaq Stockholm (11/17), published on February 17, 2017. The change of tick size table for 15 ETNs on Nasdaq Stockholm has been postponed. Nasdaq Nordic will communicate the new production date separately. Until further communication, the tick size table for the below Exchange Traded Notes continues to be AMF or Structured with FI or FX (id 225).



-- ---- -- ----







Nasdaq Stockholm will change tick size table for 15 Exchange Traded Notes, effective February 20, 2017. The new tick size table for these instruments will be ETP Table1 (id 223). Please see IT notice 8/17 for further details regarding the tick size table.







Instruments using the tick size table ETP Table1 (id 223) as of February 20, 2017:



Market Segment Symbol ISIN Order book id -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROMXX10AVA2 GB00BVZXZS30 108473 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROMXX12AVA2 GB00BVZXZR23 108472 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROMXX15AVA2 GB00BVZW5H91 101969 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROMXX15AVA3 GB00BVZXHR66 107003 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROMXX15AVA4 GB00BVZZ0734 111987 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROMXX15AVA5 GB00BVZZWJ99 115036 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROMXX15AVA6 GB00BVZZWK05 115037 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROMXX3AVA1 GB00BVZZKQ29 113755 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BULLOMXX10AVA2 GB00BVZW8144 102090 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BULLOMXX12AVA2 GB00BVZWLS29 103801 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BULLOMXX12AVA3 GB00BVZX6Z70 106169 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BULLOMXX15AVA4 GB00BVZW5T14 101714 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BULLOMXX15AVA5 GB00BVZX5T46 106126 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BULLOMXX15AVA6 GB00BVZX5V67 106127 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BULLOMXX3AVA1 GB00BVZZKP12 113754 --------------------------------------------------------------------------







Tick size table details:



Table Id: 223



Price levels Tick Size ------------------------ 0.000 - 0.999 0.001 ------------------------ 1.00 - 0.01 ------------------------







Implementation schedule



- GCF Production - February 20, 2017



- INET Production - February 20, 2017







Support



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



List of test instruments can be requested from Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations.



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic











Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615796