Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Optical Coatings Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Optical Coatings in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Coating Types and End-Use Segments.
Coating Types analyzed for the global market include:
- Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings
- Transparent Electrodes
- Reflective Coatings
- Filters
- Others
End-Use Segments analyzed for the global market include:
- Healthcare
- Military
- Electronics
- Transportation
- Construction
- Others
The report profiles 111 companies, including many key and niche players such as:
- Abrisa Technologies (USA)
- AccuCoat Inc. (USA)
- Acton Optics Coatings (USA)
- Andover Corp. (USA)
- Artemis Optical Ltd. (UK)
- Brewer Science Inc. (USA)
- DELTA Light Optics (Denmark)
- DiCon Fiberoptics Inc. (USA)
- Edmund Optics Inc. (USA)
- Evaporated Coatings Inc. (USA)
- Helia Photonics Ltd. (UK)
- Hoya Corp. USA (USA)
- ISP Optics Corp. (USA)
- Viavi Solutions Inc. (USA)
- Newport Thin Film Laboratory Inc. (USA)
- Optical Coatings Japan (Japan)
- Optics Balzers AG (Germany)
- OptoSigma Corp. (USA)
- Inrad Optics Inc. (USA)
- Quantum Coating Inc. (USA)
- Research Electro-Optics Inc. (USA)
- Rocky Mountain Instrument Co. (USA)
- VLOC Inc. (USA)
- Zygo Corp. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Optical Coatings: Market Overview
- Current Future Analysis
- Semiconductors and Electronics The Leading Application Market
- Consolidation Still a Prevalent Factor
- Demand on Rise for High Performance Optical Coatings
- Technological Innovations Drive New Markets and Business Opportunities
- Rising Interest in Solar Power Drives Market Gains
- Anti-Reflection Coatings Gain Strong Adoption among PV Module Makers
- BIPV: A Challenging Application Market
- New AR Coatings to Drive Growth
- Demand for High Performance Optical Coatings on Rise in
- Automotive Industry
- Opportunity Indicators
- Computing Devices A Key Growth Driver over the Years
- Advanced Optical Coatings Improve Lightning Efficiency
- Surging Adoption of Medical Devices and Products Augurs Well for the Market
- Newer Coating Techniques in Demand
- Ion Beam Sputtering: Prominent Optical Coating Deposition Method
2. Product Overview
- Optical Coatings: A Brief Introduction
- A Peek into the Past
- Optical Thin Film Coatings
- Types of Optical Coatings
- Anti-Reflective Coatings
- Types of Anti-Reflection Coatings
- Transparent Electrodes
- Reflective Coatings
- Filter Coatings
- Other Coatings
- IR Coatings
- Electrochromic Coatings
- Metallic Coatings
- Beam Splitter Coatings
- Coating Application Techniques
- Sputtering
- Ion Beam Sputtering
- Magnetron Sputtering
- Coating under Vacuum
- Thermal Vaporization
- Electron Bombardment
- Electron Beam Ion Bombardment
- Ion-Assisted Bombardment
- Ion Beam Deposition
- Electron-Beam Vaporization Deposition
- Physical Vapor Deposition
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
3. Product Innovations/Introductions
- Rigaku Introduces a Range of Precision EUVL Optical Coatings for Wafer-Pattern Printing
- VSP Optics Introduces TechShield Blue, Blue Light Reduction Coating
- FSI Coating Introduces Visgard Premium Anti-Fog Coating
- NEI Unveils NANOMYTE® SAF-100, an Optical Grade Anti-Fog Coating
- II-VI Infrared Unveils IBS Coated Optics for High Power Laser Applications
- Ducatt and 3M Team up to Launch Antireflective Coatings for Solar Panels
- Zeus Introduces High-Temperature NeoTem and PEEK Fiber Optic Coatings
- Royal DSM Introduces High Efficiency DeSolite® Coatings for optical fiber
- Oxley Introduces Optical Filter Coatings
- iCoat Develops Blue Light Filtering AR Coating
- ZEISS Introduces New DuraVision® AR Coating Range
- Abrisa Unveils CleanVue PRO
- Brisbane Materials and EV Unveil New AR Coating Solution
4. Recent Industry Activity
- REO Teams up with FiveNine Optics for High Quality Superpolished Substrates
- LightPath Technologies to Acquire ISP Optics Corporation
- Laser Zentrum Hannover and IOFTeam up to Form Center for Optical Coatings and Metrology (COMET)
- Royal DSM Signs agreement Corning to Supply Fiber Solutions to Telecommunications Industry
- VLOC to become Part of II-VI Optical Systems
- Edmund Optics (EO) Expands its Line of Standard Anti- Reflection (AR) Coatings.
- Evaporated Metal Films Takes Over DichroTec Thin Films
5. Focus On Select Global Players
6. Global Market Perspective
