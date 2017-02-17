Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million and Thousand Units by the following End-Use Applications:

Road

Aviation

Marine

Location based Services (LBS)

Survey/Mapping

Others.

The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as

Avidyne Corporation (US)

FEI-Zyfer, Inc. (US)

Furuno USA , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) Garmin International, Inc. (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

Hemisphere GNSS Inc. ( Canada )

) Hexagon AB ( Sweden )

) Leica Geosystems AG ( Switzerland )

) NovAtel, Inc. ( Canada )

) KVH Industries, Inc. (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

MiTAC International Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Magellan Navigation, Inc. (US)

Mio Technology Benelux N.V. ( Belgium )

) Navman New Zealand ( New Zealand )

) NavCom Technology, Inc. (US)

Navico, Inc. (US)

Orolia Group ( France )

) Raytheon Company (US)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US)

TomTom International B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Topcon Corporation ( Japan )

) Trimble Navigation Limited (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Key Market Trends & Growth Drivers

3. Product/Service Overview



4. Research & Technological Developments



5. Product Innovations/Introductions



6. Recent Industry Activity



7. Focus On Select Global Players



8. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 69)

- The United States (37)

- Canada (4)

- Japan (5)

- Europe (17)

- France (2)

- Germany (2)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Rest of Europe (10)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)



