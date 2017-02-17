sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.02.2017 | 18:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Regenerative Medicine Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Competitive Landscape, Product Innovations/Introductions & Recent Industry Activity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Regenerative Medicine - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Regenerative Medicine in US$ Million.

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • AlloSource (US)
  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
  • Bioventus LLC (US)
  • DePuy Synthes Companies (US)
  • DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc. (US)
  • Exactech, Inc. (US)
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (US)
  • LifeNet Health, Inc. (US)
  • Medtronic, plc (Ireland)
  • NovaBone Products LLC (US)
  • NuVasive, Inc. (US)
  • Orthofix International N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
  • Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
  • Stryker Corporation (US)
  • Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (US)
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Outlook

2. Regenerative Medicine A Macro Perspective

3. Bone And Joint Regenerative Medicine An Overview

4. Competitive Landscape

5. Regenerative Medicine In Other Areas

6. Regulatory Environment

7. A Peek Into The Global Orthopedic Industry

8. Product Overview

9. Product Innovations/Introductions

10. Recent Industry Activity

11. Focus On Select Players

12. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 54)

- The United States (37)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/swngvs/regenerative

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire