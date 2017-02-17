Regenerative Medicine Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Competitive Landscape, Product Innovations/Introductions & Recent Industry Activity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Regenerative Medicine - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Regenerative Medicine in US$ Million.
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AlloSource (US)
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
- Bioventus LLC (US)
- DePuy Synthes Companies (US)
- DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc. (US)
- Exactech, Inc. (US)
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (US)
- LifeNet Health, Inc. (US)
- Medtronic, plc (Ireland)
- NovaBone Products LLC (US)
- NuVasive, Inc. (US)
- Orthofix International N.V. (Netherlands)
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
- Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
- Stryker Corporation (US)
- Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (US)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Outlook
2. Regenerative Medicine A Macro Perspective
3. Bone And Joint Regenerative Medicine An Overview
4. Competitive Landscape
5. Regenerative Medicine In Other Areas
6. Regulatory Environment
7. A Peek Into The Global Orthopedic Industry
8. Product Overview
9. Product Innovations/Introductions
10. Recent Industry Activity
11. Focus On Select Players
12. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 54)
- The United States (37)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
