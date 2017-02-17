Optical Coatings Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Focus on Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction & Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Optical Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Optical Coatings in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Coating Types and End-Use Segments.
Coating Types analyzed for the global market include
- Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings
- Transparent Electrodes
- Reflective Coatings
- Filters
- Others.
End-Use Segments analyzed for the global market include
- Healthcare
- Military
- Electronics
- Transportation
- Construction
- Others
The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Abrisa Technologies (USA)
- AccuCoat, Inc. (USA)
- Acton Optics & Coatings (USA)
- Andover Corp. (USA)
- Artemis Optical Ltd. (UK)
- Brewer Science, Inc. (USA)
- DELTA Light & Optics (Denmark)
- DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc. (USA)
- Edmund Optics, Inc. (USA)
- Evaporated Coatings Inc. (USA)
- Helia Photonics Ltd. (UK)
- Hoya Corp. USA (USA)
- ISP Optics Corp. (USA)
- Viavi Solutions Inc. (USA)
- Newport Thin Film Laboratory, Inc. (USA)
- Optical Coatings Japan (Japan)
- Optics Balzers AG (Germany)
- OptoSigma Corp. (USA)
- Inrad Optics, Inc. (USA)
- Quantum Coating, Inc. (USA)
- Research Electro-Optics, Inc. (USA)
- Rocky Mountain Instrument Co. (USA)
- VLOC Inc. (USA)
- Zygo Corp. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Optical Coatings: Market Overview
- Current & Future Analysis
- Semiconductors and Electronics - The Leading Application Market
- Consolidation Still a Prevalent Factor
- Demand on Rise for High Performance Optical Coatings
- Technological Innovations Drive New Markets and Business Opportunities
- Rising Interest in Solar Power Drives Market Gains
- Anti-Reflection Coatings Gain Strong Adoption among PV Module Makers
- BIPV: A Challenging Application Market
- New AR Coatings to Drive Growth
- Demand for High Performance Optical Coatings on Rise in
- Automotive Industry
- Opportunity Indicators
- Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver over the Years
- Advanced Optical Coatings Improve Lightning Efficiency
- Surging Adoption of Medical Devices and Products Augurs Well for the Market
- Newer Coating Techniques in Demand
- Ion Beam Sputtering: Prominent Optical Coating Deposition Method
2. Product Overview
- Optical Coatings: A Brief Introduction
- A Peek into the Past
- Optical Thin Film Coatings
- Types of Optical Coatings
- Anti-Reflective Coatings
- Types of Anti-Reflection Coatings
- Transparent Electrodes
- Reflective Coatings
- Filter Coatings
- Other Coatings
- IR Coatings
- Electrochromic Coatings
- Metallic Coatings
- Beam Splitter Coatings
- Coating Application Techniques
- Sputtering
- Ion Beam Sputtering
- Magnetron Sputtering
- Coating under Vacuum
- Thermal Vaporization
- Electron Bombardment
- Electron Beam Ion Bombardment
- Ion-Assisted Bombardment
- Ion Beam Deposition
- Electron-Beam Vaporization Deposition
- Physical Vapor Deposition
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
3. Product Innovations/Introductions
- Rigaku Introduces a Range of Precision EUVL Optical Coatings for Wafer-Pattern Printing
- VSP Optics Introduces TechShield Blue, Blue Light Reduction Coating
- FSI Coating Introduces Visgard Premium Anti-Fog Coating
- NEI Unveils NANOMYTE® SAF-100, an Optical Grade Anti-Fog Coating
- II-VI Infrared Unveils IBS Coated Optics for High Power Laser Applications
- Ducatt and 3M Team up to Launch Antireflective Coatings for Solar Panels
- Zeus Introduces High-Temperature NeoTem and PEEK Fiber Optic Coatings
- Royal DSM Introduces High Efficiency DeSolite® Coatings for optical fiber
- Oxley Introduces Optical Filter Coatings
- iCoat Develops Blue Light Filtering AR Coating
- ZEISS Introduces New DuraVision® AR Coating Range
- Abrisa Unveils CleanVue PRO
- Brisbane Materials and EV Unveil New AR Coating Solution
4. Recent Industry Activity
- REO Teams up with FiveNine Optics for High Quality Superpolished Substrates
- LightPath Technologies to Acquire ISP Optics Corporation
- Laser Zentrum Hannover and IOFTeam up to Form Center for Optical Coatings and Metrology (COMET)
- Royal DSM Signs agreement Corning to Supply Fiber Solutions to Telecommunications Industry
- VLOC to become Part of II-VI Optical Systems
- Edmund Optics (EO) Expands its Line of Standard Anti- Reflection (AR) Coatings.
- Evaporated Metal Films Takes Over DichroTec Thin Films
5. Focus On Select Global Players
6. Global Market Perspective
