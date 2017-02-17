sprite-preloader
17.02.2017
Optical Coatings Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Focus on Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction & Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Optical Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Optical Coatings in US$ Million.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Coating Types and End-Use Segments.

Coating Types analyzed for the global market include

  • Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings
  • Transparent Electrodes
  • Reflective Coatings
  • Filters
  • Others.

End-Use Segments analyzed for the global market include

  • Healthcare
  • Military
  • Electronics
  • Transportation
  • Construction
  • Others

The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Abrisa Technologies (USA)
  • AccuCoat, Inc. (USA)
  • Acton Optics & Coatings (USA)
  • Andover Corp. (USA)
  • Artemis Optical Ltd. (UK)
  • Brewer Science, Inc. (USA)
  • DELTA Light & Optics (Denmark)
  • DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc. (USA)
  • Edmund Optics, Inc. (USA)
  • Evaporated Coatings Inc. (USA)
  • Helia Photonics Ltd. (UK)
  • Hoya Corp. USA (USA)
  • ISP Optics Corp. (USA)
  • Viavi Solutions Inc. (USA)
  • Newport Thin Film Laboratory, Inc. (USA)
  • Optical Coatings Japan (Japan)
  • Optics Balzers AG (Germany)
  • OptoSigma Corp. (USA)
  • Inrad Optics, Inc. (USA)
  • Quantum Coating, Inc. (USA)
  • Research Electro-Optics, Inc. (USA)
  • Rocky Mountain Instrument Co. (USA)
  • VLOC Inc. (USA)
  • Zygo Corp. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

  • Optical Coatings: Market Overview
  • Current & Future Analysis
  • Semiconductors and Electronics - The Leading Application Market
  • Consolidation Still a Prevalent Factor
  • Demand on Rise for High Performance Optical Coatings
  • Technological Innovations Drive New Markets and Business Opportunities
  • Rising Interest in Solar Power Drives Market Gains
  • Anti-Reflection Coatings Gain Strong Adoption among PV Module Makers
  • BIPV: A Challenging Application Market
  • New AR Coatings to Drive Growth
  • Demand for High Performance Optical Coatings on Rise in
  • Automotive Industry
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver over the Years
  • Advanced Optical Coatings Improve Lightning Efficiency
  • Surging Adoption of Medical Devices and Products Augurs Well for the Market
  • Newer Coating Techniques in Demand
  • Ion Beam Sputtering: Prominent Optical Coating Deposition Method

2. Product Overview

  • Optical Coatings: A Brief Introduction
  • A Peek into the Past
  • Optical Thin Film Coatings
  • Types of Optical Coatings
  • Anti-Reflective Coatings
  • Types of Anti-Reflection Coatings
  • Transparent Electrodes
  • Reflective Coatings
  • Filter Coatings
  • Other Coatings
  • IR Coatings
  • Electrochromic Coatings
  • Metallic Coatings
  • Beam Splitter Coatings
  • Coating Application Techniques
  • Sputtering
  • Ion Beam Sputtering
  • Magnetron Sputtering
  • Coating under Vacuum
  • Thermal Vaporization
  • Electron Bombardment
  • Electron Beam Ion Bombardment
  • Ion-Assisted Bombardment
  • Ion Beam Deposition
  • Electron-Beam Vaporization Deposition
  • Physical Vapor Deposition
  • Chemical Vapor Deposition

3. Product Innovations/Introductions

  • Rigaku Introduces a Range of Precision EUVL Optical Coatings for Wafer-Pattern Printing
  • VSP Optics Introduces TechShield Blue, Blue Light Reduction Coating
  • FSI Coating Introduces Visgard Premium Anti-Fog Coating
  • NEI Unveils NANOMYTE® SAF-100, an Optical Grade Anti-Fog Coating
  • II-VI Infrared Unveils IBS Coated Optics for High Power Laser Applications
  • Ducatt and 3M Team up to Launch Antireflective Coatings for Solar Panels
  • Zeus Introduces High-Temperature NeoTem and PEEK Fiber Optic Coatings
  • Royal DSM Introduces High Efficiency DeSolite® Coatings for optical fiber
  • Oxley Introduces Optical Filter Coatings
  • iCoat Develops Blue Light Filtering AR Coating
  • ZEISS Introduces New DuraVision® AR Coating Range
  • Abrisa Unveils CleanVue PRO
  • Brisbane Materials and EV Unveil New AR Coating Solution

4. Recent Industry Activity

  • REO Teams up with FiveNine Optics for High Quality Superpolished Substrates
  • LightPath Technologies to Acquire ISP Optics Corporation
  • Laser Zentrum Hannover and IOFTeam up to Form Center for Optical Coatings and Metrology (COMET)
  • Royal DSM Signs agreement Corning to Supply Fiber Solutions to Telecommunications Industry
  • VLOC to become Part of II-VI Optical Systems
  • Edmund Optics (EO) Expands its Line of Standard Anti- Reflection (AR) Coatings.
  • Evaporated Metal Films Takes Over DichroTec Thin Films

5. Focus On Select Global Players

6. Global Market Perspective

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9kjs3x/optical_coatings

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire