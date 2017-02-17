Optical Coatings Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Focus on Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction & Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Optical Coatings in US$ Million.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Coating Types and End-Use Segments.

Coating Types analyzed for the global market include

Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings

Transparent Electrodes

Reflective Coatings

Filters

Others.

End-Use Segments analyzed for the global market include

Healthcare

Military

Electronics

Transportation

Construction

Others

The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as

Abrisa Technologies ( USA )

) AccuCoat, Inc. ( USA )

) Acton Optics & Coatings ( USA )

) Andover Corp. ( USA )

) Artemis Optical Ltd. (UK)

Brewer Science, Inc. ( USA )

) DELTA Light & Optics ( Denmark )

) DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc. ( USA )

) Edmund Optics, Inc. ( USA )

) Evaporated Coatings Inc. ( USA )

) Helia Photonics Ltd. (UK)

Hoya Corp. USA ( USA )

( ) ISP Optics Corp. ( USA )

) Viavi Solutions Inc. ( USA )

) Newport Thin Film Laboratory, Inc. ( USA )

) Optical Coatings Japan ( Japan )

) Optics Balzers AG ( Germany )

) OptoSigma Corp. ( USA )

) Inrad Optics, Inc. ( USA )

) Quantum Coating, Inc. ( USA )

) Research Electro-Optics, Inc. ( USA )

) Rocky Mountain Instrument Co. (USA)

VLOC Inc. ( USA )

) Zygo Corp. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

Optical Coatings: Market Overview

Current & Future Analysis

Semiconductors and Electronics - The Leading Application Market

Consolidation Still a Prevalent Factor

Demand on Rise for High Performance Optical Coatings

Technological Innovations Drive New Markets and Business Opportunities

Rising Interest in Solar Power Drives Market Gains

Anti-Reflection Coatings Gain Strong Adoption among PV Module Makers

BIPV: A Challenging Application Market

New AR Coatings to Drive Growth

Demand for High Performance Optical Coatings on Rise in

Automotive Industry

Opportunity Indicators

Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver over the Years

Advanced Optical Coatings Improve Lightning Efficiency

Surging Adoption of Medical Devices and Products Augurs Well for the Market

Newer Coating Techniques in Demand

Ion Beam Sputtering: Prominent Optical Coating Deposition Method

2. Product Overview

Optical Coatings: A Brief Introduction

A Peek into the Past

Optical Thin Film Coatings

Types of Optical Coatings

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Types of Anti-Reflection Coatings

Transparent Electrodes

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Other Coatings

IR Coatings

Electrochromic Coatings

Metallic Coatings

Beam Splitter Coatings

Coating Application Techniques

Sputtering

Ion Beam Sputtering

Magnetron Sputtering

Coating under Vacuum

Thermal Vaporization

Electron Bombardment

Electron Beam Ion Bombardment

Ion-Assisted Bombardment

Ion Beam Deposition

Electron-Beam Vaporization Deposition

Physical Vapor Deposition

Chemical Vapor Deposition

3. Product Innovations/Introductions

Rigaku Introduces a Range of Precision EUVL Optical Coatings for Wafer-Pattern Printing

VSP Optics Introduces TechShield Blue, Blue Light Reduction Coating

FSI Coating Introduces Visgard Premium Anti-Fog Coating

NEI Unveils NANOMYTE® SAF-100, an Optical Grade Anti-Fog Coating

II-VI Infrared Unveils IBS Coated Optics for High Power Laser Applications

Ducatt and 3M Team up to Launch Antireflective Coatings for Solar Panels

Zeus Introduces High-Temperature NeoTem and PEEK Fiber Optic Coatings

Royal DSM Introduces High Efficiency DeSolite® Coatings for optical fiber

Oxley Introduces Optical Filter Coatings

iCoat Develops Blue Light Filtering AR Coating

ZEISS Introduces New DuraVision® AR Coating Range

Abrisa Unveils CleanVue PRO

Brisbane Materials and EV Unveil New AR Coating Solution

4. Recent Industry Activity

REO Teams up with FiveNine Optics for High Quality Superpolished Substrates

LightPath Technologies to Acquire ISP Optics Corporation

Laser Zentrum Hannover and IOFTeam up to Form Center for Optical Coatings and Metrology (COMET)

Royal DSM Signs agreement Corning to Supply Fiber Solutions to Telecommunications Industry

VLOC to become Part of II-VI Optical Systems

Edmund Optics (EO) Expands its Line of Standard Anti- Reflection (AR) Coatings.

Evaporated Metal Films Takes Over DichroTec Thin Films

5. Focus On Select Global Players

6. Global Market Perspective

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9kjs3x/optical_coatings

