17.02.2017 | 18:11
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

Industrial Enzymes Market 2013-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 with Profiles of 54 Companies Including Key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Enzymes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2013 through 2020. Also, a seven-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Enzymes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Carbohydrases
  • Proteases
  • Lipases
  • Others

The report also analyzes the following End-Use Segments:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Detergents & Other Cleaning Products
  • Textiles
  • Animal Feed
  • Ethanol Production
  • Others

The global market for Industrial Enzymes in the Food and Beverage sector is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments

  • Dairy
  • Bakery
  • Others

The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany)
  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (India)
  • Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)
  • Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation (Japan)
  • Aumgene Biosciences (India)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • BioResource International, Inc. (USA)
  • Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)
  • Codexis, Inc. (USA)
  • DuPont Nutrition and Health (USA)
  • Direvo Biotech AG (Germany)
  • Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC (USA)
  • Enzyme Innovation (USA)
  • Hayashibara Company (Japan)
  • Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
  • PAC Bio Fungbact Pvt., Ltd. (India)
  • Royal DSM (The Netherlands)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Competition

3. Market Trends, Issues And Drivers

4. Innovations And Advancements

5. Product Overview

6. Product Introductions/Innovations

7. Recent Industry Activity

8. Focus On Select Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 58)

- The United States (13)

- Canada (2)

- Japan (3)

- Europe (28)

- France (4)

- Germany (8)

- The United Kingdom (2)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (13)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

- Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8vn9rs/industrial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire