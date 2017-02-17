Industrial Enzymes Market 2013-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 with Profiles of 54 Companies Including Key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Enzymes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2013 through 2020. Also, a seven-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Enzymes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Carbohydrases
- Proteases
- Lipases
- Others
The report also analyzes the following End-Use Segments:
- Food & Beverage
- Detergents & Other Cleaning Products
- Textiles
- Animal Feed
- Ethanol Production
- Others
The global market for Industrial Enzymes in the Food and Beverage sector is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments
- Dairy
- Bakery
- Others
The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany)
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (India)
- Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)
- Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation (Japan)
- Aumgene Biosciences (India)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- BioResource International, Inc. (USA)
- Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)
- Codexis, Inc. (USA)
- DuPont Nutrition and Health (USA)
- Direvo Biotech AG (Germany)
- Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC (USA)
- Enzyme Innovation (USA)
- Hayashibara Company (Japan)
- Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
- PAC Bio Fungbact Pvt., Ltd. (India)
- Royal DSM (The Netherlands)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Competition
3. Market Trends, Issues And Drivers
4. Innovations And Advancements
5. Product Overview
6. Product Introductions/Innovations
7. Recent Industry Activity
8. Focus On Select Players
9. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 58)
- The United States (13)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (28)
- France (4)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Latin America (1)
