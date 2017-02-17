Industrial Enzymes Market 2013-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 with Profiles of 54 Companies Including Key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Enzymes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2013 through 2020. Also, a seven-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Enzymes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Lipases

Others

The report also analyzes the following End-Use Segments:

Food & Beverage

Detergents & Other Cleaning Products

Textiles

Animal Feed

Ethanol Production

Others

The global market for Industrial Enzymes in the Food and Beverage sector is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments

Dairy

Bakery

Others

The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as

AB Enzymes GmbH ( Germany )

) Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. ( India )

) Amano Enzyme Inc. ( Japan )

) Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation ( Japan )

) Aumgene Biosciences ( India )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BioResource International, Inc. ( USA )

) Chr. Hansen A/S ( Denmark )

) Codexis, Inc. ( USA )

) DuPont Nutrition and Health ( USA )

) Direvo Biotech AG ( Germany )

) Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC ( USA )

) Enzyme Innovation ( USA )

) Hayashibara Company ( Japan )

) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) PAC Bio Fungbact Pvt., Ltd. ( India )

) Royal DSM ( The Netherlands )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Competition

3. Market Trends, Issues And Drivers

4. Innovations And Advancements

5. Product Overview

6. Product Introductions/Innovations

7. Recent Industry Activity

8. Focus On Select Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 58)

- The United States (13)

- Canada (2)

- Japan (3)

- Europe (28)

- France (4)

- Germany (8)

- The United Kingdom (2)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (13)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

- Latin America (1)

