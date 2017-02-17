The global HVAC air ducts marketsize is projected to reach USD 4.61 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005223/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global HVAC air ducts market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts market for 2017-2021. By material type, the market is divided into sheet metal ducts, flexible non-metallic ducts, and fiberglass ducts segments.

Sheet metal ducts are the most popular material segment, generating almost 60% of the overall HVAC air ducts market. These ducts are usually made of galvanized steel or aluminum, making them extremely flexible. They also provide high leakage standards and lower noise levels, thereby driving their high adoption rates.

Technavio's research study segments the global HVAC air ducts market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

APAC: largest HVAC air ducts market segment

"APAC has a robust real estate sector, which is boosting the sales of HVAC air ducts. There is a rising urban population in developing countries in APAC, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, which will impact the market," says Anju Ajaykumar, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for engineering tools research.

China leads the regional segment and is likely to retain the lead over the forecast period, due to the establishment of the National Home Appliance Replacement Program. Also, countries such as India, Indonesia, and Japan contribute significantly to the market.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56541

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: energy-conscious consumers investing in advanced HVAC systems

The residential segment of the HVAC air ducts market is expected to display rapid growth over the forecast period, due to an increase in construction projects from the segment. The US leads the revenue generation for the market in the region, followed by Canada. The energy-conscious consumers are increasingly focusing on advanced HVAC systems to reduce energy consumption. Market research analysts at Technavio forecast the growth of the non-residential market segment to outpace the residential market, with the robust rise in the construction of manufacturing units, offices, amusement, and recreational buildings.

EMEA: GCC countries to create high demand for HVAC air ducts from market segment

Countries such as Germany, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, and Spain in Western Europe are witnessing a resurgence in construction and manufacturing activities. Eastern European countries will fare marginally better than Western Europe, due to extensive construction projects that are underway to accommodate the rapidly growing population of the region.

"The HVAC air ducts market in the Gulf Cooperation Countries will grow the fastest, driven by the rapid rise in population and construction activities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Energy efficiency regulations imposed by various governments in these countries are driving the manufacture of highly energy-efficient HVAC systems, thereby driving market growth," says Anju.

The top vendors in the global HVAC air ducts market highlighted in the report are:

CMS Global

DuctSox

Lindab

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive HVAC Market 2016-2020

Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2016-2020

Global Commercial HVAC Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like constructionunit operations, and test and measurement. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005223/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com