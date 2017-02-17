Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Education Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global medical education market to grow at a CAGR of 16.74% during the period 2017-2021.
In medical education, physical examination is an essential element of learning to provide students with a hands-on experience and enable them to learn accurate clinical diagnosis. However, medical education requires a high level of self-regulated learning.
Owing to the extensive preclinical education involved, students find it challenging to memorize and retain knowledge pertaining to clinical study material. In addition, many of the universities also have limited teaching resources. Despite these challenges, medical educational institutions across the globe have been successfully delivering an excellent workforce of physicians and medical professionals.
According to the report, the global economy is facing issues of an aging population and, as WHO quoted, by 2050, over 2 billion people will be over 60 years of age. Nations such as Japan, Italy, Greece, and Singapore already have a substantial chunk of the population above 65 years of age. Although repercussions can be observed in the forms of increased spending in social security nets, healthcare is another prominent area where these nations will incur costs.
Key vendors
- Harvard University
- Oxford University
- Stanford University
- University of California
- Yale University
- John Hopkins University
