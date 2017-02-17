The global hydraulic press machine marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of just above 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global hydraulic press machine market for 2017-2021. By end-user, the research report segments the market into transportation and general machinery divisions.

The transportation end-user segment, which includes automotive, shipping, and railways, accounts for over 59% of the total revenue generated in the global hydraulic press machine market.

The dominance of the transportation sector is driven by the rise in investments made into the development of transport infrastructure, especially from the emerging BRIC countries. Additionally, the rail transport sector is once again gaining prominence due to the enhanced fuel economy it provides in the transportation of bulk goods.

Technavio's research study segments the global hydraulic press machine market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest hydraulic press machine market

"APAC is the largest segment of the global hydraulic press machine market, responsible for generating over 62% of the total revenue. The growth in the general machinery and automotive segments in APAC is expected to boost the demand for hydraulic press machines in the region," says Gaurav Mohindru, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for tools and components research.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia are the key contributors to the growth of the hydraulic press machine market in APAC. The growing demand for automobiles, general machinery, and electronic goods in these countries is very high, which will positively affect the demand for hydraulic press machines in APAC.

EMEA: the thriving automotive industry in Europe driving market segment

EMEA is the second largest contributor to the global hydraulic press machine market, driven by high demand from the European market. Established as the leading automobile manufacturer, countries such as Germany creates an extremely high demand for hydraulic press machines. Additionally, the higher emphasis provided to the compliance of emission norms is leading to manufacture of new automotive units, creating further demand for these machines. The Middle East also creates a considerable demand for hydraulic presses from the oil and gas industry

Americas: market segment driven by the thriving forging industry

"The major consumer of hydraulic press machines in the Americas is the forging industry. The key-contributing countries to the press machine market's revenue include the US, Canada, and Brazil. In South America, market growth is mainly driven by the industrial development in Brazil," says Gaurav.

Apart from the forging industry, the aerospace, defense, automotive, machinery industries are also triggering a significant demand for hydraulic press machines in the Americas. The high rate of utilization of hydraulic press machines is a testimony to the fact that vehicle production and sales have increased manifold in the US, owing to innovative marketing and abundance of car loan options.

The top hydraulic press machine manufacturers highlighted in the report are:

Beckwood Press

Greenerd

Hare Press

Schuler

