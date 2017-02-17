Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The nitrogenous fertilizers market is projected to reach a value of USD 127.0 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.33% from 2016. The market is driven by factors such as the need to increase productivity and level yield and fertilizer intensity gaps across regions, the rise in awareness regarding soil profile, and nutritional balance backed by state support.

Urea is the most commonly used nitrogenous fertilizer around the globe. The segment accounted for more than 60% of the global nitrogenous fertilizers in 2015. Since the last decade, urea has emerged as a substitute for ammonium nitrate and is used widely as farmers have identified it as economical and easy to use.

The fertigation mode of application is preferred for nitrogenous fertilizers due to its ease of application. It is also cost effective and time efficient. Along with this, farmers around the globe are also shifting from traditional farming to technological farming, which in turn leads to the adoption of fertigation as a mode of application. These are a few of the major reasons for the increased use of the fertigation mode amongst farmers which are driving the market for nitrogenous fertilizers.

Companies Mentioned

Agrium Inc.

Bunge Limited

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

CVR Partners LP

Coromandel International Ltd.

EuroChem Group AG

Koch Industries Inc.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.

Sinofert Holdings Limited

Yara International ASA

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Type

8 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Form

9 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

10 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

11 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njr8mt/nitrogenous.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005624/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers, Fertilizer