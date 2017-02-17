Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial monitors marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global industrial monitors market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on end-user (process and discrete industries), screen size (12" 17", above 17", and below 12"), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global industrial monitors market is projected to showcase a CAGR of close to 3% over the forecast period, with APAC generating the maximum incremental growth. The rising urbanization and industrialization in the region are driving the impressive growth of the segment," says Bharath Kanniappan, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automation research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial monitors market is highly fragmented, with small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for more than 55% of the global market. Most of the key vendors are involved in offering technologically advanced monitors and continuously increasing their R&D spending to address the specific customer demands. Most of the international manufacturers in the market space make innovative use of distribution channels to reach out to their customers. Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Advantech, Hope Industrial Systems, and AAEON are some of the major players in the market.

Top five vendors in the global industrial monitors market

AAEON

AAEON is one of the prominent manufacturers of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms. Its products include industrial motherboards, industrial displays, rugged tablets, PC/104, PICMG and COM modules, embedded SBCs, embedded controllers, network appliances and related accessories.

Advantech

Advantech is a leading manufacturer of embedded computing boards, industrial automation products, applied computers, industrial computers, and industrial monitors. Its panel-mount LCD monitors are fully integrated with HMI interface and provide multi-function features and vivid displays.

Hope Industrial Systems

Hope Industrial Systems is a leading manufacturer of industrial flat panel monitors and touch screens monitors. All these monitors are equipped with the latest technology and have rugged enclosures to serve a wide range of industrial applications.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation provides industrial automation solutions through productive and sustainable environments. Its industrial monitors are sold under the Allen-Bradley brand name. The company's industrial monitors are integrated with the latest LCD flat panel technology for rugged industrial environments.

Siemens

Siemens has expertise in the fields of energy, healthcare, and infrastructure. It focuses on the areas of automation, electrification, and digitalization. Siemens industrial monitors are considered as one of the most advanced display systems with quick response time for real-time image uploads.

