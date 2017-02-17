Lactose Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Demand for Lactose-Free Products: A Major Challenge to Market Expansion? - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lactose in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods, and Others.
The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as
Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
Bayerische Milchindustrie eG
Davisco Foods International Inc.
DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH
Glanbia Plc
Executive Summary:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Lactose: The Primary Milk Carbohydrate with Numerous Nutritive Qualities
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Dairy Products Market
- Evolving Lifestyle and Dietary Habits Fuel Demand for Dairy Solutions
- Growing Economic Prosperity Fuels Demand for Superior Quality Dairy Solutions
- Future Prospects
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Growing Prominence of Dairy Ingredients that Improve Nutrition, Taste and Texture Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Permeate: A High-Lactose Dairy Ingredient
- Dairy Ingredients Fermentation Advancements Deliver Superior Flavor
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Promote Usage of Lactose in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Extended Shelf-life and Cost Effectiveness Drive Demand for Lactose Monohydrate in Myriad Applications
- Growing Consumption of Functional Foods and Confectionery Drives Demand in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector
- Dairy Products Offer Significant Opportunities
- Increased Consumption of Processed Foods
- Growth in Consumption of Snack Foods
- Growing Meat Consumption
- Strong Demand for Beverages
- Steadily Growing Demand for Infant Formula Boosts Lactose Consumption
- Lactose Intolerance: More Prevalent in Developing Regions
- Growing Demand for Lactose-Free Products: A Major Challenge to Market Expansion?
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Lactose: Definition
- Types of Lactose
- Edible Grade Lactose
- Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose
- Inhalation-Grade Lactose
- Production Process
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Arla Foods to Sell Lactose through Global Dairy Trade Auction
- Arla Foods Starts New Lactose Factory
- ArNoCo Commences Whey and Lactose Production
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Files Patent for Method for Increasing Lactose Tolerance in Mammals
- DMK Deutsches Milchkontor Seeks US Patent Application
- Abbott Files European Patent Application
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)
- Bayerische Milchindustrie eG (Germany)
- Davisco Foods International Inc. (USA)
- DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (DMK Group) (Germany)
- Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
- Glanbia Ingredients (Ireland)
- Glanbia Foods Inc. (USA)
- Grande Cheese Company (USA)
- Hilmar Ingredients (USA)
- KERRY Group (Ireland)
- Lactose (India) Limited
- Lactalis Ingredients (France)
- Leprino Foods Company (US)
- Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Royal FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands)
- FrieslandCampina Domo (The Netherlands)
- FrieslandCampina DMV (The Netherlands)
- DFE Pharma (Germany)
- Saputo Inc. (Canada)
