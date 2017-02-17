sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.02.2017 | 19:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Contraceptives - Global Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Contraceptives - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Contraceptives in US$ by the following Contraception Methods: Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral Contraceptives, & Other Hormonal Contraceptives), and Condoms.

Companies Mentioned

  • Afaxys, Inc.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Allergan plc
  • Ansell Limited
  • Bayer AG
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
  • Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Karex Berhad
  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Mankind Pharma Ltd.
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
  • Mayer Laboratories, Inc.
  • Okamoto Industries, Inc.
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
  • Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.
  • The Female Health Company/Veru Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

2. COMPETITION

  • Bayer's Oral Contraceptive Pills: In the Midst of Controversies
  • Bayer's Yasmin: A Resounding Brand Success Worldwide when Launched
  • Innovative Promotion Strategies Enhance Product Appeal
  • Aging Population Adds to Manufacturer Concerns
  • Manufacturers Capitalize on the Healthcare-Related Role of Contraceptives
  • Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment and the New Advertising Target
  • Supermarkets and Internet Gain Importance in Contraceptives Retail


3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

  • Study Reveals Positive Effects of Contraceptives on HIV- Infected Women
  • Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
  • Major Condom Innovations
  • S.T.EYE: A Condom that Changes Color in the Presence of an STI
  • A Super Condom with the Potential to Eradicate HIV
  • Other Recent Innovations in Condoms
  • Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion
  • Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination
  • Research Findings In Favor of and Against the Pill
  • Considerably Lowers Death Rate from Ovarian Cancer
  • Helps Reduce Risk of Endometrial Cancer
  • Increases Risk of Ischemic Stroke
  • Heightens the Risk of Crohn's Disease

4. TRADE STATISTICS

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 104)

- The United States (25)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (24)

- France (3)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w57pl4/contraceptives

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


