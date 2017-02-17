Contraceptives - Global Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Contraceptives in US$ by the following Contraception Methods: Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral Contraceptives, & Other Hormonal Contraceptives), and Condoms.
Companies Mentioned
- Afaxys, Inc.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
- Allergan plc
- Ansell Limited
- Bayer AG
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Karex Berhad
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Mankind Pharma Ltd.
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
- Mayer Laboratories, Inc.
- Okamoto Industries, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
- Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.
- The Female Health Company/Veru Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
2. COMPETITION
- Bayer's Oral Contraceptive Pills: In the Midst of Controversies
- Bayer's Yasmin: A Resounding Brand Success Worldwide when Launched
- Innovative Promotion Strategies Enhance Product Appeal
- Aging Population Adds to Manufacturer Concerns
- Manufacturers Capitalize on the Healthcare-Related Role of Contraceptives
- Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment and the New Advertising Target
- Supermarkets and Internet Gain Importance in Contraceptives Retail
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
- Study Reveals Positive Effects of Contraceptives on HIV- Infected Women
- Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Major Condom Innovations
- S.T.EYE: A Condom that Changes Color in the Presence of an STI
- A Super Condom with the Potential to Eradicate HIV
- Other Recent Innovations in Condoms
- Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion
- Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination
- Research Findings In Favor of and Against the Pill
- Considerably Lowers Death Rate from Ovarian Cancer
- Helps Reduce Risk of Endometrial Cancer
- Increases Risk of Ischemic Stroke
- Heightens the Risk of Crohn's Disease
4. TRADE STATISTICS
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 104)
- The United States (25)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (24)
- France (3)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (2)
