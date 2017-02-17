Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases Drives Healthy Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants in US$ Million by the following Segments: Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis, and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder Prosthesis, & Other Secondary Joint Prosthesis).
Companies Mentioned:
- Amplitude Surgical
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
- Baumer S.A.
- ConforMIS, Inc.
- Corin Group PLC
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- DJO Global, Inc.
- Exactech, Inc.
- Extremity Medical, LLC
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Medacta International
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
2. COMPETITION
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders
Drive Healthy Market Growth
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth
Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance
Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Market Adoption
Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit Market Prospects
Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and Knee Replacements
Gender-Specific Orthopedic Devices Gain Momentum
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth
Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline
Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics Population Lends Traction to Market Growth
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Corin Orthopaedics Holdings Acquires Tornier Hip and Knee Business
DePuy Orthopaedics Takes Over BioMedical Enterprises
Stryker Snaps Up Stanmore Implants
Medtronic Announces Acquisition of Responsive Orthopedics
Amplitude Surgical Acquires Remaining Stake in Unimplant
Corin Group Inks Distribution Agreement with FX Solutions
Intellijoint Surgical Signs a Distribution Agreement with Corin Group
Invibio Partners with Maxx Orthopedics
Zimmer Biomet Enters into Distribution Agreement with Nextremity Solutions
Extremity Medical Receives FDA Clearance for AlignX Ankle Fusion System
Zimmer Biomet Bags FDA Approval for Unite3D Bridge Fixation System
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 50 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 58)
The United States (26)
Canada (2)
Japan (1)
Europe (23)
- France (3)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
Latin America (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fq45gj/orthopedic
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716