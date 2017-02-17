Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases Drives Healthy Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants in US$ Million by the following Segments: Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis, and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder Prosthesis, & Other Secondary Joint Prosthesis).

Companies Mentioned:

Amplitude Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Baumer S.A.

ConforMIS, Inc.

Corin Group PLC

DePuy Synthes Companies

DJO Global, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Extremity Medical, LLC

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medacta International

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



2. COMPETITION



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders

Drive Healthy Market Growth



Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential



Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth



Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance



Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Market Adoption



Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit Market Prospects



Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market Expansion



Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and Knee Replacements



Gender-Specific Orthopedic Devices Gain Momentum



Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities



Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth



Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline



Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics Population Lends Traction to Market Growth

4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Corin Orthopaedics Holdings Acquires Tornier Hip and Knee Business



DePuy Orthopaedics Takes Over BioMedical Enterprises



Stryker Snaps Up Stanmore Implants



Medtronic Announces Acquisition of Responsive Orthopedics



Amplitude Surgical Acquires Remaining Stake in Unimplant



Corin Group Inks Distribution Agreement with FX Solutions



Intellijoint Surgical Signs a Distribution Agreement with Corin Group



Invibio Partners with Maxx Orthopedics



Zimmer Biomet Enters into Distribution Agreement with Nextremity Solutions



Extremity Medical Receives FDA Clearance for AlignX Ankle Fusion System



Zimmer Biomet Bags FDA Approval for Unite3D Bridge Fixation System



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 50 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 58)



The United States (26)

Canada (2)

Japan (1)

Europe (23)

- France (3)

- Germany (5)

- The United Kingdom (5)

- Italy (2)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (7)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

Latin America (2)



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fq45gj/orthopedic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716