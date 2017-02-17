Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Professional Dental Care Market Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global professional dental care market is valued at USD 769.3 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 961.0 million by 2021, with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2016-2021.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of small/private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gain for dental practitioners. However, the growing trend of group/large dental practices and reluctance by dental practitioners to adopt dental dispensing practices may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The professional dental care market is segmented on the basis of type of product, and region. On the basis of type of products, the market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and other professional dental care products. The toothpastes accounted for the largest share of the global professional dental care market in 2015. The largest share of this market is mainly attributed to its wide utilization by the end-users. The toothbrushes segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2021. The technological advancements in electric toothbrushes will drive the growth of this market in the future.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dr. Fresh LLC

GC Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Procter Gamble Company

Ultradent Products Inc.

Unilever plc

Young Innovations Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Professional Dental Care Market, By Type

7 Professional Dental Care Market, By Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

10 Key Innovators

11 Appendix

