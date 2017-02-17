Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial valves market in the oil and gas industryreport until 2021. This research report also lists 34 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005497/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial valves market in the oil and gas industry from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global industrial valves market in the oil and gas industry for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on the product (ball valves, plug valves, gate valves, globe valves, and butterfly valves) and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

"The global industrial valves market for the oil and gas industry is projected to be worth USD 14.5 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period. The increasing implementation of government regulations to curb environmental degradation is one of the key drivers of the market," says Bharath Kanniappan, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automation research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial valves market in the oil and gas industry is characterized by the presence of several small, medium and large multi-national players who offer a range of industrial valves to the oil and gas industries. Vendors incorporating customization options and offering complete automation requirements of end-users are witnessing a better foothold on the market. In this market, horizontal integration is the key to retaining market shares. Technological innovations to introduce value-added product features will have a further impact on the market share of vendors.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56573

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five vendors in the global industrial valves market in the oil and gas industry

Cameron

Cameron engages in the manufacturing of industrial products including pressure control, flow control, processing, and compression systems. Besides, industrial products manufacturing, the company also provides project consulting and aftermarket support services for the oil and gas industry. It is one of the global leaders in the flow control systems including valves and valve automation technologies that are deployed in the oil and gas industry.

Emerson

Emerson is a diverse company that provides technology and solutions including design, engineering of products, services, and solutions for a wide range of industries globally. The oil and gas segments served to include onshore, offshore, transportation and storage, gas processing and LPG, and oilfield services.

Flowserve

Flowserve engages in the manufacturing, sales, and services of motion control systems for industrial applications. The company offers pumps, seals, valves, and automation services to end-user industries like the chemical, oil and gas, power generation, and water management. Value added products and services are also provided to the general industrial markets.

Pentair

Pentair is a diverse industrial vendor that engages in the manufacturing of innovative products and solutions for the energy and industrial sector. The company focuses on process technologies and products including flow control, valves, actuators, and other automation products for its end-user industries.

AVK Group

AVK is a manufacturer of industrial control and monitoring systems for both the process and discrete industries. AVK Valves, the flow control division of AVK, manufactures a range of industrial valves for water treatment, power generation, pulp and paper, chemical, steel, and the oil and gas industries. AVK owns several subsidiaries that engage in the manufacturing of valves for specific user segments.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2017-2021

Global Water and Gas Valves Market 2016-2020

Global Process Plant Equipment Market in Downstream Oil and Gas Industry 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005497/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com