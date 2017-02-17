Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smartphone Cover Glass and Glass Casing Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021)" report to their offering.

The competition in the smartphone market is on the verge of saturation. The smartphone makers are tapping the new opportunities in the smartphone field to maintain a continual pace of the competition and survive in the long run. The smartphone appearance is one such avenue which is being increasingly explored and innovated by the smartphone manufacturers. Therefore, innovations in the smartphone cover glass and smartphone casing is an emerging fundamental to keep driving the consumer demand for smartphones.

The smartphone casing is the back cover of the smartphone, which is predominantly manufactured using metals. However, glass and ceramic are the emerging elements that are increasingly invading the smartphone manufacturers' experimental platform.

The smartphone cover glass and glass casing could be segmented into 2D, 2.5D and 3D. The 3D cover glass and glass casing is increasingly used in virtual reality (VR), smartphones, wearable devices, etc. The global smartphone cover glass market and glass casing market is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during 2015-2021. The smartphone cover glass and smartphone glass casing market is expected to increase due to growing usage of smartphones, increased mobile payments, increased adoption of NFC, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges, such as lack of experimentation with glass elements because of its fragile nature and strenuous processing of 3D glass.

Company Coverage

Lens Technology Co. Ltd.

Zheijang Firstar Panel Co. Ltd.

Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd.

G-Tech Optoelectronics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profile

