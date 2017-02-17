CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Recently, more than 170 Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) West Campus kindergarteners dressed up as 100-year-olds, to commemorate the 100th day of school.

Mr. Ernest Jones, who recently turned 100 years old, and who is the father of retired basketball player and former 76er Wali Jones, visited the students, and shared his memories of attending elementary school, more than nine decades ago.

CCCS kindergartener Glenn, who sported a plaid shirt with a tie, suspenders and a pair of spectacles without lenses, said, "My favorite part about today was visiting the different classrooms and wearing old people clothes." Glenn, and other kindergarteners, had the opportunity to ask Mr. Jones questions about his life, his hobbies, and the differences between being a kid then and now.

In his address to the students, Mr. Jones shared his hopes for them: "Each one of you has an opportunity to be something, and I think [CCCS] is the place to be. I want all of you to go further than this; go to high school, then [to] college. Become the mayor, an engineer, or even a lawyer. I hope to see you all doing even better, next year."

Schools, throughout the country, observe the 100th day of school, as a milestone for its youngest students. At CCCS, the event served as a reminder to the kindergarteners, of how far they have come, in the school year, and to highlight their educational and personal growth.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms, in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA. Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 3,000 students in 11 state-of-the-art-buildings, spanning three campuses.

Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS' High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools has been awarded to 225 of the school's graduates, since 2009. http://chestercommunitycharter.org

