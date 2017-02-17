Global Hoverboard Market - By Hoverboard Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hoverboard is a battery operated, two-wheeled self-balancing device that is used for personal transportation. It is also referred to as a self-balancing electric scooter, or electric skateboard, or hands-free Segway (traditional Segway's with handles are not included in this definition). Rider or the operator stands on the hoverboard with both feet and have to use their body weight to control movement of hoverboard. Over the past few years, demand for hoverboards increased owing to growing use of hoverboard for personal mobility, as well as for recreational activities across the globe. Moreover,rising interest of people in battery operated self-balancing scooters, coupled with growing youth population are further anticipated to drive global hoverboard market during the forecast period.

According to TechSci Research report,"Global Hoverboard Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2021", hoverboards market is projected to surpass $1.8 billion by 2021, owing to expanding youth population, increasing adoption of hoverboards for personal mobility and recreational activities. Moreover, 6.5 inch hoverboard dominated global hoverboard market in 2015, and same trend is further anticipated to continue during the forecast period, on account of it'slow price and easy availability.Asia-Pacific region accounted for largest share in global hoverboard market in 2015, and the region is forecast to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well due to increasing demand fromcountries such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia."Global Hoverboard Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2021"report elaborates following aspects of hoverboards across the world:

Global Hoverboard Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (6.5 Inch, 8 Inch and 10 Inch), By Application (Recreational Activities, Personal Mobility Device, Business Purposes & Other*),By Region ( Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , Rest of World and South America )

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

