According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global IT infrastructure services 2016-2020 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next five years, driven by increased demand for cloud computing.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005263/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global IT infrastructure services market from 2016-2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global IT Infrastructure Services: Procurement Intelligence Report 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"During the forecast period, the IT infrastructure services market will be driven by technological advancements such as hybrid cloud and big data analytics," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Also, growing demand from industries such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecommunications and IT, manufacturing, and research and consulting, will also drive the market," adds Angad.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=52892

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost saving opportunities in the IT infrastructure services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of IT infrastructure services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the IT infrastructure services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Technologies such as unified communication as a service, virtual platforms, and use of big data analytics tools can help cost-savings up to 30% of the total category spend.

As the amount of information being generated is increasing exponentially, buyers prefer to engage with suppliers who have adopted new technologies and have the capability of scaling and controlling data to help buyers follow market trends.

Supplier competition saving aspects

Competitive bidding among suppliers can help secure price discounts and negotiations can lead to the inclusion of value-added services. Buyers want to engage with suppliers that can scale the size, scope, and range of IT infrastructure services based on their business needs. It is also important to predict future business needs and develop technologies that will make the infrastructure flexible for end-users.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global IT infrastructure services market is the need for consolidation and unification of IT Infrastructure services. Integrated delivery of storage services, network services, end-user computing, and technical support management facilitates operational efficiency and helps optimize costs.

Browse other reports:

Global Order Fulfillment Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Promotional Products Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Water and Sewer Utilities Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005263/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com