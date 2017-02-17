The number of procedures involving facial injectables is on the rise globally, especially in the US. However, an increasing number of these procedures are being done for health-related reasons rather than beauty-related ones. Though widely thought of as merely a cosmetic treatment, facial injectables and other injectable pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals are increasingly being used to treat chronic, non-cosmetic conditions and to improve patients' overall quality of life. According to Infiniti Research, the global facial injectables market for both cosmetic and non-cosmetic procedures will be valued at more than USD 5 billion by 2020.

When used cosmetically, facial injectables are injected into wrinkles, frown lines, depressions, and other areas of the face that the patient deems to be lacking in volume. The injectable smooths out these perceived problem areas, reducing lines and wrinkles. Depending on the type of filler used and the area treated, injectables can last anywhere from three months to three years. The market for these injectables has been thriving in recent years, according to Infiniti Research, due to growing awareness of anti-aging treatments and the increased affordability of non-invasive cosmetic procedures, as well as the increasing non-cosmetic uses that medicine has found for them. Infiniti Research's analysts list Botox, hyaluronic acid, and collagen amongst the most popular injectables.

Botox, arguably the most well-known facial injectable, has numerous health-related applications in addition to cosmetic ones. Botox is increasingly being used to treat Parkinson's disease, Bell's palsy, and cerebral palsy as it helps to reduce spasticity and relax muscles. In 2010, Botox was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of chronic migraines, and is also now widely used for treating crossed eyes. In the US, Botox has FDA approval for the treatment of a dozen non-cosmetic conditions in addition to cosmetic ones. According to Infiniti Research, due to its versatility and popularity in both cosmetic and non-cosmetic treatments, Botox dominated the global facial injectables market in 2016, accounting for revenue of USD 1.82 billion.

Hyaluronic acid and collagen are similarly versatile. Both are quickly becoming popular treatments for joint disorders, including osteoarthritis. Hyaluronic acid has recently been approved for use in eye surgeries including corneal transplants and cataract removal. The injectable is injected into the eye during the procedure to compensate for dryness and lost natural fluids. According to the latest findings from Infiniti Research, the hyaluronic acid segment is the fastest-growing.

