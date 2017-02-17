Technavio analysts forecast the global mobile application testing (MAT) services marketsize is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005501/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global MAT services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global mobile application testing (MAT) services market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on end-user (BFSI, telecom, IT, retail, and media) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas is forecast to be the leading regional segment, generating the highest incremental growth in the MAT market over the forecast period. The increased consumerization of data services and location-based applications are the main factors contributing to the growth of the market segment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55223

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global MAT services market:

Need for cost reduction and faster release of mobile application

Rapid implementation of agile testing and test automation services

Digital transformation in businesses

Need for cost reduction and faster release of mobile application

"The increasing adoption of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud technologies in organizations has boosted the demand for mobile applications. MAT services help IT managers to perform better and enable software developers to create and run software applications efficiently," says Amit Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Cloud testing services are immensely popular as they minimize operational costs significantly, which aids organizations to shift from a capital expenditure (CAPEX) model to an operational expenditure (OPEX) model. Additionally, testing as a service (TaaS) is driving the popularity of the MAT services by offering on-demand services at minimal upfront costs.

Rapid implementation of agile testing and test automation services

Agile mobile testing services are used for the faster development and implementation of mobile applications by providing a framework to test the applications and infrastructure effectively. Also, testers are adopting automated services to conduct a detailed analysis after completing the testing process. Choosing the right automation tool can streamline the entire testing process and focus on providing a high-quality product. The market for automated MAT solutions will grow in tandem with the rising pressure on software vendors to provide product and business value.

Digital transformation in businesses

"Businesses all over the world are leveraging technologies to create digital products, services, and online customer relationships to improve their customer base and loyalty. Towards this end, they are heavily investing in new projects utilizing third-platform technologies such as cloud, big data, mobility, Internet of Things, and DevOps solutions," says Amit.

The scalability of workload automation solutions is the major reason behind the successful launch of application and services. A majority of small and medium-sized businesses are implementing this technology to build and deploy applications in less time and at reduced costs, thereby driving market growth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market 2016-2020

Test and Measurement Market in Malaysia 2016-2020

Global Application Development and Integration Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computingIT hardware, and ITO and BPO. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005501/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com