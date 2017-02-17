Technavio's latest report on the global pneumatic seal marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global pneumatic seal market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on product type (cylinder seal and valve seal) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The global pneumatic seal market is projected to showcase a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the market in APAC. The rapid industrialization in the region is creating a high level of demand in the oil and gas industry, which is driving the market for pneumatic seals.

The top three emerging trends driving the global pneumatic seal market according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

High-performance pneumatics

Increase in number of commercial aircraft

Growth in use of pneumatic cylinders in two-wheelers

"The incorporation of servo-pneumatic equipment can result in an extremely precise and smooth operation of cylinders and valves. These benefits are possible by using special motion control capabilities integrated with high-performance components such low static friction cylinders, servo valves, and feedback sensors," says Gaurav Mohindru, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for tools and components research.

The multiple axis motions can be controlled by using high-performance motion controllers which can operate on multiple feedback and regulate the movement of the piston. For instance, RMC motion controllers can coordinate up to eight motion axes along with their feedback and mathematically predict the feedback values.

In the aerospace industry, pneumatic seals and cylinders are mainly used in pressure regulators, flight control systems, compressors, and automatic doors. With the global air traffic steadily raising, the aerospace industry is expected to create a steady demand for oil filter solutions, especially in the commercial aircraft market. But, in the case of military, missiles, and space, the growth of the market is highly dependent on the budget allocated from the government of that country. The increase in the number of commercial aircraft from both the public and private sectors will drive the demand for pneumatic seals.

"In two-wheelers, the pneumatic cylinders are mainly used to improve the efficiency of the braking systems installed. Two-wheeler production had grown significantly during the 2012-2016 period, especially from the developing countries in APAC," says Gaurav.

The adoption of combined braking system (CBS) and anti-lock braking system (ABS) has been mandated in all new vehicles to ensure safety. The rise in the production of two-wheelers over the forecast period will impact the adoption of ABS and CBS, which is expected to drive the demand for the pneumatic seals in the market.

