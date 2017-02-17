Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2017) - Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN), a Canadian and Mexican based silver exploration company, reported a series of high-grade silver intercepts from its La Negra silver discovery in Mexico. The drill program on the La Negra project, in Sonora, Mexico, is operated by Pan American Silver Corp., which began managing the exploration program in April 2016.

This definition drill program is part of an earn-in option, that provides Kootenay with a series of work and cash commitments and a carried to production interest on La Negra. The current results are from the latest 13 holes from the 2016 Phase I program, with another 4 holes still to be released.

Selected Drill Highlights include:

LN-54-16 returning 77 gpt silver over 31 meters, including 341 gpt over 3.75 meters

LN-57-16 returning 149 gpt silver over 44 meters, including 449 gpt over 9 metres and 1,786 gpt over 1.5 meters

LN-58-16 returning 352 grams per tonne silver over 8.7 meters, including 516 gpt over 5.7 meters

For more results, including images of the cross sections, please refer to the February 15th news release.

Kootenay President and CEO, James McDonald stated: "We are very pleased with results from the 13 holes of our current drill program on La Negra with Pan American. The confirmation of additional, multiple zones of high-grade silver mineralization within a 600-meter strike length of the breccia, remaining open at depth, further underscores the future development potential of La Negra's contained silver resource. We are excited with the continued success at La Negra and look forward to receiving results from the remaining four holes of the program."

Pan American initiated a 3,500-meter drill program in July 2016 with the objective of infilling the La Negra drill coverage to 50 meter centres and testing along-strike and down dip extents as well as following up on geophysical and geological anomalies found elsewhere with the exploration concessions. After Pan American reported in October 2016, that a series of deeper infill drill holes from the first 11 holes confirmed high-grade results from previous drilling by Kootenay, as well as the presence of a second breccia zone further to the south, which currently remains open at depth, Pan American increased the drill program by an additional 2,000 meters.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is actively engaged in the development of two other major silver projects in Mexico, the La Cigarra silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico, and the Promontorio in Sonora, Mexico. The company currently has two drill programs in progress in Mexico and a combined NI 43-101 silver asset base of over 140 million ounces of contained silver.

The shares are trading at $0.32. For more information, please visit the company's websites www.kootenaysilver.com, or contact James McDonald, President and CEO at 403-880-6016, or Ken Berry, Chairman, at 604-601-5652.

