Technavio's latest report on the global pressure regulator market for upstream applicationsprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005270/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pressure regulator market for upstream applications from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global pressure regulator market for upstream applications for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on application (oil industry and gas industry) and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

The Americas comprise the leading regional segment of the global pressure regulator market for upstream applications. More than 50% of the overall market revenue is generated from the Americas, with major demand created by the oil and gas industry in the region.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56515

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global pressure regulator market for upstreamapplications according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Growing gas infrastructure in China

Rise in role of Internet of Things

Heated pipeline technology

Growing gas infrastructure in China

"China is striving to reduce its dependence on coal by taking initiatives towards the development of clean energy sources such as natural gas. The government is promoting the use of natural gas and other renewable resources as a solution to various environmental problems," says Gaurav Mohindru, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for tools and components research.

Natural gas is being increasingly preferred as a fuel source due to the lower emissions and production costs associated with it. The rising demand for natural gas in China is likely to draw investments for gas pipeline projects, which should propel demand for pressure relief valves in the country.

Rise in role of Internet of Things

There is a growing dependence on the Internet of Things in the oil pipeline industry as it helps connect assets, people, products, and services to streamline the flow of information; make real-time decisions; and improve asset performance, process, and product quality. Major oil pipeline players have already started designing strategies integrated with IoT to make maximum usage of the benefits it provides. The increased productivity and efficiency of processes will drive the oil pipeline market, thereby creating demand to improve the infrastructure and simultaneously creating demand for the pressure regulator market.

Heated pipeline technology

"Crude oil pipeline operators are investing in the continually developing heated pipeline technology to make the transportation of crude oil over long-distance pipelines more efficient and cost effective. Factors like operational temperature range, heating requirements, voltage, corrosion effects are considered by operators before arriving at a decision," says Gaurav.

Pipeline operators and service providers are creating interdependent collaborations to develop this critical technology even further. The development of this technology is expected to play a key role to overcome challenges related to the shift of the upstream oil and gas sector, thereby indirectly impacting the growth of the pressure regulator market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global High-integrity Pressure Protection System Market 2016-2020

Global Industrial Emergency Shutdown Systems Market 2016-2020

Global Fire Protection Systems Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like constructionengineering tools, and test and measurement. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005270/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com