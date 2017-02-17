Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2017) - BFK Capital Corp. (TSXV: BFK.P) ("BFK" or the "Company"), a Capital Pool Company, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an extension by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to complete its Qualifying Transaction ("QT") before August 23, 2017. The Company is required to complete a QT with this requirement being satisfied by the TSXV issuing a final bulletin that evidences the TSXV's final acceptance and the closing of the QT. However, if this requirement is not met by August 23, 2017, then the Company's shares will be transferred to NEX.

Regarding the Company's trading status, reinstatement to trading can occur either when the Company completes its QT in accordance with TSXV Policy 2.4 or upon application for reinstatement satisfactory to the Exchange at the time of transfer to NEX.

The Company would also like to announce that at the annual and special meeting of its shareholders held on January 25, 2017, the Company received all of the requisite shareholder approvals necessary to complete its QT with The Hydropothecary Corporation ("THC") (the "Transaction"). The Company continues to work with the TSXV and THC to obtain conditional approval of the Transaction. Details on the Transaction with THC can be found in the Company's press release dated November 17, 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Riccardo Forno

CEO

BFK Capital Corp.

(416) 361-2817

Sebastien St-Louis

President and CEO

The Hydropothecary Corporation

(613) 293-4515