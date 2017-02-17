According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global ultrasonic cleaning equipment marketsize is projected to reach USD 1,860.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The healthcare industry is one of the key end-user segments of the ultrasonic cleaning equipment market. It is imperative for medical devices to be sterile and clean before use, and ultrasonic cleaning provides an extremely efficient and cost-effective solution to this requirement, thereby having a positive impact on market growth.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market into the following segments:

Benchtop ultrasonic cleaners

Standalone ultrasonic cleaners

Multistage 2 ultrasonic cleaners

Multistage 4 ultrasonic cleaners

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market are discussed below:

Benchtop ultrasonic cleaners

"Benchtop ultrasonic cleaners are compact, portable units used for cleaning a variety of small and complex objects. Its capacity can vary from half to eight gallons, and cleaning frequency can vary from 28 to 40 Hertz, based on different applications," says Abhay Sinha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

Benchtop ultrasonic cleaners are mainly used for cleaning small objects such as jewelry, surgical devices, microelectronics, optic laboratory equipment, intricate castings, and small machine components. There will be a high demand for these cleaners, generating significant revenue to the market.

Standalone ultrasonic cleaners

Standalone ultrasonic cleaners are mainly used for cleaning small to medium sized objects. The tanks of these ultrasonic cleaners usually have a capacity of 6.5--42.7 gallons, with a frequency range similar to that of benchtop ultrasonic cleaners. It is usually used to remove oils, swarf, polishing compounds, brazing flux, solder flux, carbonized deposits, and molding residues in automotive, laboratories, and aerospace industries. This segment is projected to grow swiftly at a CAGR over 6%, thereby driving market growth.

Multistage 2 ultrasonic cleaners

"Multistage 2 ultrasonic cleaners operate cyclically, following the washing stage, rinsing stage, and drying stage. The ultrasonic wash stage removes all type of contaminants, while the rinse facility removes traces of the cleaning solution. Finally, the objects are moved to the drying stage," says Abhay.

The tanks of these cleaners are usually larger and have a capacity ranging from 40 to 160 liters. Such machines are used for cleaning the huge components used in automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing industries. This segment is projected to be valued at USD 480.6 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 6%.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Blue Wave Ultrasonics

L&R Manufacturing

Mettler Electronics

SharperTek

