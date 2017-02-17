SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union's 2017 scholarship program is now underway, with a total of six scholarships being offered to credit union members and their families. The scholarships are awarded based on a student's academic performance, community volunteer service and a written essay about his or her educational and career aspirations.

"We are excited to announce that our 2017 scholarship program is now underway. Mountain America continues to assist those who seek advanced educational opportunities," notes Sharon Cook, senior vice president of Marketing at Mountain America. "The efforts of those who strive diligently to accomplish their goals will surely be rewarded as they go on to achieve successful careers and contribute their skills to building our society."

Mountain America Scholarship

Mountain America awards $2,000 each to three winners of the Mountain America Scholarship, which is available for Mountain American Credit Union members or their families. One scholarship is awarded in each of the following categories: Community Service and Social Service, General and Other Academic Majors, and Business and Communications Majors.

Applications are now available on the Mountain America website, www.macu.com/scholarships. Applications must be completed by the student and mailed to Mountain America postmarked by April 21, 2017.

Mountain America Scholarship winners will be notified and their names announced on the company website by June 9, 2017. Presentation of the scholarship awards will be held in June.

Utah Public Employees' Association Scholarship

Another option is the Utah Public Employees' Association (UPEA) Scholarship, which awards $1,000 each to three winners. This scholarship is available for those who are Mountain America and UPEA members or their dependents who live in Utah.

UPEA Scholarship applications are now available on both the Mountain America website -- www.macu.com/scholarships and on the UPEA website -- www.upea.net. Applications must be completed and submitted to UPEA by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Scholarships will be awarded on Friday, March 24, 2017, at the UPEA General Council at the Salt Lake City Marriott University Park Hotel.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6 billion in assets and serves more than 600,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members, offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

