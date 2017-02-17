2016 was rough on pharmaceutical companies amid opioid epidemic that overwhelmed the nation. And earlier this year, at a New York press conference, Trump stated that they must create new bidding procedures for the pharma industry as it is "Getting away with murder." This led pharmaceutical stocks to plummet.

However, in all this mayhem, procurement intelligence experts at SpendEdge remain positive for pharmaceutical companies in the year that lies ahead. It also means, companies in the pharmaceutical sector may have to look at their business models from a different perspective.

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence experts have announced their top two trends in the global pharmaceutical industry that will mark the optimistic outcome for pharmaceutical companies in 2017:

Human and machine consolidation

People are becoming increasingly comfortable interacting with machines. With the help of machines, pharmaceutical companies can venture into new routes for gathering data. Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved to the extent of supplementing the work for health coaches, physicians, and pharmacists. IBM's supercomputer Watson, a cognitive technology, helps doctors with a wide platform for sourcing and tracking data while at the same time discovering better and cost-effective treatment option for their patients.

New effective drugs

Although substantial investments go into R&D for drug development, till today, pharmaceutical companies have not created medicines that can fully address health issues. The year 2017 will see a lot of the pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare companies set to produce effective drugs for human treatment. Governments of many countries are providing funds to integrate drug therapy and develop new effective drugs for treatment.

As acknowledged globally, the pharmaceutical supply chain is extremely complex in nature and very rigid when it comes to transformation. Considering this, SpendEdge offers actionable insights including real-time risk monitoring to help organizations make informed and smart business decisions. With more than 13 years of proven global expertise, SpendEdge prudently consolidates metrics across the pharmaceutical supply chain sector to provide risk assessment and visibility.

