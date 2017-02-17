Technavio analysts forecast the global wireless video surveillance marketsize to reach USD 1,505.64 million, at a CAGR of more than 21% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005374/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global wireless video surveillance (WVS) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global wireless video surveillance (WVS) market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential sectors) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Wireless video surveillance is based on internet protocol (IP) and Ethernet radio technology to enable streaming of videos from remote IP cameras through a wireless network to ensure the safety of critical infrastructures such as airports, seaports, smart cities, and industrial plants.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56256

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global wireless video surveillance market:

Shift from analog to IP cameras

Declining prices of cameras

Increased security concerns

Shift from analog to IP cameras

"IP cameras are finding wide adoption in the video surveillance sector due to their affordability, flexibility, scalability, ease of installation. These cameras can evolve with the customer's needs and can be easily integrated with existing security devices," says Amit Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for IT security research.

IP cameras provide not only high-quality video streams, but also provide multi-level user access control, and prevent third-party manipulation. The use of IP cameras has increased extensively in facilities such as stadiums, city surveillance projects, and hotels, thereby driving market growth.

Declining prices of cameras

The average selling price of security system solutions such as IP cameras is declining with the emergence of technologies like cloud storage for the data generated by these systems. The overall cost for setting up security systems has reduced, thereby increasing the number of end-users opting to adopt these systems. The more affordable pricing has mainly increased the number of consumers from the small-scale businesses and residential segments of the market. The fall in prices in the market is facilitated by the intensely competitive vendor environment, leading to growth in the overall market.

Increased security concerns

There is an environment of political instability and unrest in many regions around the world. Talking about the steps taken by governments to curb the occurrence of any untoward incidents in such situations, Amit says, "Stringent regulations have been passed to increase security by installing security systems. Wireless video surveillance equipment have been installed in public locations such as hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, railway stations, hotels, and malls to ease security concerns

A notable instance is the recent attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo's office in Paris, where video footage of the attacks was captured by the cameras that were installed in the premises. The videos captured helped the police in identifying the criminals.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2016-2020

Global Residential Security Systems Market 2016-2020

Global Mobile Broadband in Public Safety Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computingIT hardware, and ITO and BPO. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005374/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com